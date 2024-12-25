Nagarjuna reveals he has known Sobhita Dhulipala longer than Chay; calls his son and bahu’s relationship ‘healthy’

Earlier this month, actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, in the presence of their family and close friends. They fell in love in 2022, a year after Chay’s divorce from his first wife Samantha, and have been together ever since. But they kept their romance under wraps until Chay’s superstar father Nagarjuna announced their engagement on social media this year. Well, Sobhita and Chay are adorable together. But the Made in Heaven star also shares a dear bond with her father-in-law Nagarjuna. In fact, Nagarjuna has known Sobhita longer than Chay! Nagarjuna with son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala

Revealing the same in a recent interview with The New Indian Express, Nagarjuna shared, “I've met her, in fact I've known her from much before Chaitanya knows her. Very very wonderful girl, very lovely girl. And she's also a person who lives on her own terms. In the sense, by the way the movies she's done, what she's done. She could have done many, many, but she's doing what she wants to do and she's very peaceful with that. She's very content with that. And I see the bond, I see the warmth, I see the very healthy relationship between Sobhita and Chay. And I'm very happy for both of them, especially Chay.”

After their wedding, Nagarjuna accompanied his son Chay and daughter-in-law Sobhita for their first temple visit to the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, also known as the Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh. It marked Chay and Sobhita’s first public appearance as husband and wife. They are now busy enjoying the bliss of marriage. On the work front, Chaitanya will next be seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s upcoming film Thandel, opposite Sai Pallavi. Sobhita, on the other hand, was last seen in Love, Sitara. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see her as Tara Khanna again in Made in Heaven Season 3.