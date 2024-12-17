Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya fell in love a year after his divorce from Samantha; went on an ‘old school’ date

Two weeks ago, on December 4 this year, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in a private ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. For the last one year, fans heard several rumours about the now married couple. But it was only in August this year that they made their relationship official, when the groom’s father Nagarjuna announced their engagement on social media. Unlike many other actor couples, Sobhita and Chaitanya never worked together in a film. So when did they fall in love? Well, it was a year after Chay and his first wife, actor Samantha, got divorced. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, Indian film industry's latest newly married couple

Samantha and Chaitanya

In 2022, Chaitanya’s future wife Sobhita followed him back on Instagram and the two had their first conversation about a new sushi dish introduced at his Hyderabad restaurant. In a chat with New York Times, the couple revealed that their love language is their native tongue, Telugu. Chaitanya explained that it drew him closer to Sobhita and also made him feel at home. A few weeks after they started talking, Chaitanya flew down to Mumbai specially for a lunch date with Sobhita at Pali Village Café. Remembering the same, Sobhita shared, “That was the charming part. It was so old school in a way.”

“I’m not a fan of texting. I’m not a fan of communicating on social media,” explained Chaitanya. A week later they met at an event, which they attended for their respective web series. Right then, they knew it was meant to be. Sobhita was quoted saying, “I was in a red dress, he was in a blue suit. And the rest is history.” Chay proposed to Sobhita in August this year, during a trip to Goa. How great is it that the couple found a happily ever after in real life!

On the work front, Sobhita’s fans are eagerly waiting to see her back in The Night Manager season 2 and Made in Heaven season 3. Chaitanya, on the other hand, will soon reunite with Sai Pallavi in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel.