Naga-Sam to PC-Nick: Keerthy Suresh's Christian wedding begs a revisit to other iconic white weddings

Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her long-time partner, Antony Thattil, late last week. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Keerthy Suresh's Christian wedding with Antony Thattil begs a revisit to celebrity white weddings (Photos: X, Instagram)

Post their Iyengar ceremony in Goa, the duo went in for a resplendent Christian wedding, pictures of which the Baby John actor shared to her Instagram handle yesterday. Dressed in a floral, lace-lined halter neck wedding gown, complete with a frilly tulle veil, Keerthy matched her groom tone-for-tone who was dressed in a white, embossed brocade tuxedo.

Their beautiful carousel of photos can't help but get us reminiscing about some other, pretty iconic white weddings that have taken place, both in recent times and over the years. So here's throwing it back to them!

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha may have moved on with their lives — the former even recently having tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala, but Chay and Sam's breathtaking wedding festivities continue to live rent free in the minds of their fans, even years later. A traditional Hindu ceremony in October 2017 was followed by a dreamy Christian wedding with fairytale-core definitely being the aesthetic brief. Chay looked dapper in a black tuxedo while Samantha opted for a fun, floral-lined Kresha Bajaj ensemble in the pale and blush lilac. The flower-encrusted tiara and a poofy veil completed her look as she exchanged vows with Naga at the time.

The former couple formally separated in 2021.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Ralph Lauren was Priyanka Chopra's choice of attire as she formally took on the Jonas name in December 2018. In a perfectly curated Christian wedding at Jodhpur's grand Umaid Bhawan Palace. The sheer, embroidered overlay, the lace-lined upturned neck, svelte button detailing and a 75-foot (yes you read that right) veil — PC's look was easily among the most memorable celebrity bridal looks of recent times. Nick Jonas of course kept it simple in a dapper black suit letting his lady love and her sweeping ensemble happily take centerstage.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

The most recent of the lot, Gossip Girl's Chuck Bass finding his real-life Blair Waldorf had most of the millennials grappling with their mixed emotions. But regardless, you can't help but agree that Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's shotgun wedding was a classy, contemporary and chic affair. Amy opted for an Alberta Ferretti satin number with a coiffed ruffle detail trailing down the waist while Ed opted for a Giorgio Armani tux with black tailored pants and a white coat as they exchanged vows by the Italian countryside.

Coming back to Keerthy and Antony, we wish them a very happy married life!