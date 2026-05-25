‘Nataraj Shiva must be crying on Kailash': Bharatanatyam exponents react to Ananya Panday's dance in Chand Mera Dil

Monday morning saw social media abuzz with Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s new film Chand Mera Dil, but not for the plot or the actors’ performances. Clips of Ananya performing what is a fusion Bharatanatyam choreography in two key sequences drew sharp criticism online, with many alleging that the choreography disrespected the classical dance form.

“This latest film clip of Ananya’s so-called Bharatanatyam is a timely reminder for movie makers, actors, and musicians: learn to respect our traditions. Don’t dabble in anything you don’t know or learn. I’ve seen Hollywood movies where talented, well-known dancers are used for ballet; they don’t ask actors to jump around. I object to the lack of respect (in Bollywood). I am hurt as a Bharatanatyam dancer. Nataraj Shiva must be crying on Kailash. Yeh kyun kar rahe hain aisa? Have some respect.”

“Watching Ananya Panday attempt ‘Bharatanatyam’ felt like she was mutilating tradition and reducing it into a superficial aesthetic prop. Bharatanatyam is not a trend; it is a 3,000-year-old spiritual and artistic discipline shaped by generations of gurus, relentless sadhana, emotional depth, and cultural reverence. When performed without adequate training or respect, the dance loses its soul and becomes mere imitation. Classical arts deserve far more than glamorous appropriation.”

Rama Vaidyanathan, Bharatanatyam guru- “If you have not been trained in that dance form, do not attempt it! If you want to showcase Bharatnatyam in your film, take an actress who is trained; we have several of them. As for the fusion, I don’t have anything against that. Because at the end of the day, you are showcasing your dance form in a good light. But when you are not a trained dancer, you are not showing the dance form in the correct way.”