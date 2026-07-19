National Ice Cream Day| Nitanshi Goel wants Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh with her on an ice cream escapade

As we celebrate National Ice Cream Day today, Nitanshi Goel tells us all things ice cream, from equating Shah Rukh Khan to the cold dessert to wanting to go on an ice cream escapade with Rashmika Mandanna and Ranveer Singh, and inventing her own ‘Sunshine Scoop’.

Favourite ice cream flavour?

Nitanshi Goel on National Ice Cream Day

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Butterscotch for as long as I can remember. It’s sweet, comforting, and somehow every scoop feels a little nostalgic.

Most unique ice cream flavour you have tasted?

It was during my Cannes trip, I don’t remember the exact flavour but it was served as a flower-shaped cone, which made it so special. It tasted even better while walking around Cannes!

Most cherished ice cream memory?

All the little ice cream dates with my family after dinner or after a long day. They’re never planned, but somehow they’re always the moments I remember the most.

The best time to eat ice cream ?

Anytime! Happy? Ice cream. Celebrating? Ice cream. Bad day? Definitely ice cream. I genuinely think there’s never a wrong time for it.

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Cones, cups or lollies?

{{^usCountry}} Cone, always! And my favourite part is the very last bite. I love saving that last crunchy, chocolaty bite for the end. Sometimes I even save it for someone I love. The effect of ice cream on you? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cone, always! And my favourite part is the very last bite. I love saving that last crunchy, chocolaty bite for the end. Sometimes I even save it for someone I love. The effect of ice cream on you? {{/usCountry}}

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It instantly makes me smile. I become that little kid who’s excited about the smallest things. If possible, I could happily eat ice cream every single day.

If you were an ice cream flavour, which one would you be ?

Maybe butterscotch. Sweet, simple, a little old-school, and hopefully comforting to people.

Favourite place to go for an ice cream?

I love having ice cream while travelling or by the beach. New places, new flavours, and an ice cream in hand… that’s my kind of happiness.

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Your favorite person to have ice cream with?

My family. Ice cream somehow makes every conversation longer and every outing a little more special.

Has ice cream ever been your mood saviour?

So many times! Especially after long shooting days. One scoop, and somehow the day instantly feels lighter.

A Bollywood actor you would equate to an ice cream — someone everyone loves and who is always sweet?

Shah Rukh Khan Sir. I think he’s someone people from every generation adore. There’s something really warm and comforting about him.

If you could go on an ice cream escapade, which actors would you choose to do it with ?

I’d love to go with Rashmika Mandanna, because I think she’d be just as excited as I would be to try every flavour on the menu, and Ranveer Singh, because I know he’d turn a simple ice cream outing into a full celebration!

An ice cream flavour you would like to invent?

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Sunshine Scoop. A scoop of mango, vanilla clouds, crunchy waffle bites and chocolate-covered almonds. Like a warm hug in dessert form! And I would be first in line to buy it.