National Tourism Day: Pulkit Samrat to Karishma Tanna, celebs share their go-to destination in India

As Maldives, the go-to holiday destination for celebs, takes a backseat, the focus shifts to many other places within India for them to seek an idyllic escape. From the pristine beaches of Goa to the serene backwaters of Kerala, on National Tourism Day, we ask actors which destination would become their new hotspot. bollywood's national tourism day destinations

1. Nargis Fakhri

India is like a mini Europe, there each country is just an hour away from one another - in India each state is the same way - different cultures, different languages, such amazing food, amazing music and it’s all so beautiful and a lot to explore within India itself. I have travelled so much all around India but still haven’t seen all. And now that the Maldives isn’t an option, the beaches in Kerala are amazing, especially Om beach, I would go there!

2. Shriya Saran

Andaman is heaven on earth. It’s absolutely beautiful. I learned scuba diving in Andaman and the experience was surreal. The island is pristine with the ocean on one side and lush green jungle on another. I’ve been there twice and I hope to go there soon. I would recommend everybody to visit the Elephant Radhangar beach if you get a chance as it is just stunning. I hope we start flights both to Andaman and Lakshadweep to drive tourism. Andaman will always be my go-to and it should be on your travel list too.

3. Karishma Tanna

India boasts of numerous breathtaking destinations, and Lakshadweep is at the top of my travel wishlist. I have not been there yet but I love to explore new places, especially the ones where there is no agenda and you can just relax on the beach. I have seen pictures and videos of the place and it looks serene. India has a lot of diverse places to What draws me in the most and Lakshwadeep I think promises a relaxing experience with stunning natural beauty.

4. Shamita Shetty

Some great places to visit in India include Goa for its beaches, Jaipur for its rich history, Kerala for its serene backwaters, and Himachal or Kashmir for its picturesque mountains. My personal favourite is vacationing in Kerala as the backwaters there are just amazingly beautiful and so serene. The diversity of landscapes, cultures, and cuisine in India makes it a beautiful, fascinating destination. The vibrant colours of our heritage, historical monuments, and most importantly, warm hospitality of our people add to the unique charm of vacationing in India.

5. Pulkit Samrat

Andaman & Nicobar Islands is a beautiful place to visit and so is Pondicherry. North East India is also a stunningly beautiful terrain with amazing local food! India’s got ample and plenty of beautiful holiday places to visit and they all have Uber luxurious resorts as well as very home stay kind of options. Even if Maldives is off the table now, travelling in India is still like travelling in 3-4 different countries. We are super blessed to have the most beautiful mountain ranges as well as coastline. The best part is, in India wherever you go, you can get your favourite 2 minute noodles at any corner of the country.

6. Maniesh Paul

Not just because Maldives is off the table, but otherwise also I have been planning to visit our country more and take my kids on a holiday. Me and my wife have been planning to take our kids to the North East now, because that is one part of India that we haven’t visited much, so we are planning to explore that now. Apne bande apne bande hain, anywhere in India feels like home. Secondly, food is one thing that we are very particular about as we all are vegetarians.