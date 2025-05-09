Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Unlike Bollywood, South film industry casts ‘actors’ in 200-crore movies

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has blamed Bollywood’s star culture for audiences’ declining interest in watching films in theatres and contributing to the industry's box office struggles. File photo of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

“There are two kinds of actors – industry actors and public actors. Industry ke actor ko public itna nahi chahti hai uske bawajood bhi unki films aapke ghar ke darwaze mein lagi hoti hai. Aapko majboori mein dekhna padhta hai,” says Nawazuddin, whose film Costao, where he plays an upright customs officer, premiered on ZEE5 recently. He continues, “People want to see the public actors on screen but unfortunately their films don't reach the masses. Chahe woh Om (Puri) sahaab ho, Irrfan bhai ho, Manoj Bajpayee ya Naseeruddin Shah ho, all the greatest actors of our country, inko duniya dekhna chahti hai par inki films itne bade scale mein release nahi hoti. Wohi sabse badi problem hai.”

Nawazuddin has previously spoken about how no filmmaker ever considered making a ₹20–30 crore film with actors like the late Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah, or Om Puri, despite their immense acting talent. When asked whether he too feels underappreciated as an actor, he replies without hesitation, “Of course! Whatever these great actors felt, I feel that too. Jab yeh actors kahi jaate hai, saaf pata chal jaata hai ki log inhe parde par dekhna chahte hai.”

Comparing Bollywood to the South Indian film industry, the 50-year-old points out the stark difference in the two industries: “When you look at the South film industry, jinki films ₹500 ya Rs1000 crore box office par karti hai, woh actor bhi hai. Unfortunately, humare yaha (Bollywood) jinko lekar ₹100 crore, ₹200 crore ki movies banayi jaati hai, woh South ke talent se kahi match hi nahi karte hai. Unko mor (peacock) ki tarah sajaya jaata hai gaanon, choreography aur action ke saath, uske baad bhi (hit ki) guarantee nahi hai."

He adds, "When these big stars can't guarantee (box office numbers), phir unko lekar ₹100 crore ki picture kyun bana rahe ho? Guarantee toh phir "actors" ki bhi nahi hai, jo acting jaante hai, phir toh unke saath hi film bana lo. South ki khoobsurati issi mein hai ki jo ₹500 crore ki movie bana rahe hai woh ‘actor’ bhi hai.”

When asked whether filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s move away from the Mumbai-centric Bollywood culture was driven by such industry dynamics, Nawazuddin responds, “Of course. And it is really unfortunate. He is not just a friend but like a brother to me.” He also touches upon actor Seema Pahwa’s recent comment about considering leaving the industry due to lack of opportunities in lead roles. Nawazuddin says, “She is a wonderful actress. If she too is saying this, it definitely means something is not right in the industry.”