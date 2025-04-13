Ratna Pathak Shah is resentful of being 'second' to husband Naseeruddin Shah's career: 'I have made my peace with that'

Actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah have been married for over four decades. The two stalwarts of Indian acting have often spoken about their careers and navigating marriage in this industry. At a recent event, Ratna became candid about their equation and how she was lucky to have this bond. (Also read: Ratna Pathak Shah shares one thing she loves, hates and tolerates about her husband Naseeruddin Shah) Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah have been married for over 40 years.

Ratna Pathak on her marriage

Speaking at the FICCI Flo Hyderabad summit, Ratna spoke about her and Naseer's marriage. According to Indian Express, she said, “It has been the most fantastic, fun ride I could have imagined. I did not really think it would be possible to have a friendship that lasts so long in such an intimate kind of a setting, but it’s the friendship that has lasted, and that is the most precious thing. That friendship has been created because we work together. I am all for people from the same field getting together. It definitely is a way of supporting, helping and finding common areas of interest; it is quite invaluable.”

The actor, however, added that she resented being second to work on his list of priorities but has now made her peace with it. “I love the fact that he is totally focused on his work, and he is the most generous person to work with as an actor, as a director, in every way. As a director, he helps every single person arrive at the best of what they are capable of. I love that about him, but I also hate that about him. I love acting, but I am not committed to it the way he is. I do sometimes feel resentful in taking second place to work, but finally I have made my peace with that,” Ratna added.

About Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah

Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah tied the knot in 1982. They have two sons Imaad Shah and Vivaan Shah, both actors. Naseer was previously married to Manara Sikri. He has a daughter, actor Heeba Shah, from his first marriage.