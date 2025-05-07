Aamir Khan blames Bollywood's 'strange business model' for box office flops: 'We have a lot to learn from South'

Actor Aamir Khan has opened up about the Hindi film industry and the struggles it has been facing. Aamir talked about competition with the South film industries, Bollywood's ‘strange’ business model, and why the audience is not coming to theatres anymore. Aamir Khan talked about Bollywood's strange business model which is harming the film industry.(AFP)

Our business model is a strange one

In an interview with ABP news, Aamir was asked why Hindi films are being beaten by the four South film industries. The Taare Zameen Par star explained that there are multiple reasons behind it. "First of all, we need to make better films. I think Hindi film directors, writers and producers have a lot to learn. Also, currently, our business model is a strange one. We call people in the theatres, and if they don't turn up, we soon deliver the film on OTT. This has greatly affected our films," Aamir said.

Aamir also pointed out that COVID-19 also affected the film-watching experience, as many producers started putting their films on OTT, and the audience also got habituated to watching entertainment at home. "I think there should be a gap of 6 months between a film's release in theatres and OTT"

Aamir was quick to justify that he has nothing against OTT; in fact, he appreciated that the platform has given many new artists a chance to showcase their talents.

Aamir Khan's current projects

Aamir Khan is all set for Sitaare Zameen Par, which is a spiritual sequel to his 2007 critically acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par. Aamir Khan Productions recently unveiled the first look of the film, which showcases Aamir as a basketball teacher with ten students. The film will be the launchpad for ten new actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film will also have Genelia Deshmukh in a key role. The film's music has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan Loy, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is set to hit the theatres on June 20.