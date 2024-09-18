Happy Birthday Vignesh Shivan: Director's best family moments with Nayanthara and their twins

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's romance is one for the books. The duo harboured a rather lowkey romance before officially tying the knot on June 9, 2022. The very same year, they welcomed their twins Uyir and Ulagam on September 26, via surrogacy. Since then, the actor-director couple's social media feeds have become a transparent celebration of their beautiful family of 4. Today, as Vignesh turns 39, here's revisiting some of the family's best moments, wholesomely made public. Vignesh Shivan turns 39: The director's best moments with wife Nayanthara and their twin boys Uyir and Ulagam(Photos: Instagram/wikkiofficial)

On October 9, 2022, Vignesh and Nayanthara announced to the world, their proud role as parents to twin boys Uyir and Ulagam. The pictures featured their little feet up in the air as Vignesh and Nayanthara planted tender kisses on them.

Later that very same month, the duo shared pictures from their first Diwali as a family of four. Nayanthara and Vignesh looked splendid as they twinned in red, cradling their swaddled babies, snug in white.

Several months later in March, another heartening photo was shared in which Uyir and Ulagam can be seen grasping onto Nayanthara and Vignesh's hands, a milestone moment for the parents. "Love is happiness , happiness is love & is all about , all the love u can have", read an excerpt from the director's caption, which amply captured his emotions.

Though this shot doesn't feature Nayanthara in it, it does mark Vignesh's first Father's Day with his twins making for a very special moment. He can be seen cradling the babies against his chest as he stands amid a sea of balloons.

Fast forward to August 2023, Uyir and Ulagam celebrated their first ever Onam with their parents. A picture from the roundup also shows them dressed in veshthis, looking adorable.

On the twins' first birthday, a picture was shared by the director from their early days as toddlers. The caption to the post read, "❤️❤️🧿🧿🧿 Blessed 😇 with my Uyirs & Ulags 🧿🧿❤️❤️❤️😇😇 @nayanthara".

Christmas last year, was a wholesome family affair for Nayanthara and Vignesh as they all donned comfortable red casuals and were lounging around in each others company. Take a look at Uyir and Ulagam having the time of their lives with their Santa hats and Christman paraphernelia.

The next family shot was shared in April, on the occasion of Tamil New Year. Dressed in pristine white and carrying their nattily dressed boys, Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen beaming from ear to ear.

Capturing a moment from the sets, these pack up shots of the family were taken by well-known photographer Avi Gowariker and shared by the director earlier this year, in June.

We wish Vignesh a very happy birthday!