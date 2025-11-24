Neil Nitin Mukesh on veteran actor Dharmendra's passing: He bridged the gap between me and my grandfather

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh fondly remembers legendary actor Dharmendra, with whom he worked in his Bollywood debut almost two decades ago. Neil Nitin Mukesh with veteran actor Dharmendra

“For me, it’s a loss like losing a family member. I unfortunately didn’t have the opportunity of meeting my grandfather (playback singer Mukesh Chand Mathur) ever, as he passed away before I was born. But when I met Dharam ji, he bridged that gap for me completely,” shares Neil.

For Neil, it was life coming to a full circle. “Dharam ji’s debut song was sung by my grandfather, and look how destiny planned my debut with him in the film Johnny Gaddaar (2007). History repeats itself, and how. When he met me, he said, ‘Your grandfather did a playback for me, and when I heard you are doing this film, I wanted to work with you.’ I was so emotional back then and still am.”

The actor adds, “Even after the film was out, he met me, pulled my cheeks, and in his charismatic style, said to me, ‘Well done, boy. Well done!’ Seeing him on screen with me was such a pleasure; that moment still gives me goosebumps. When I recently happened to see him in Rocky Aur Rani, it brought tears to my eyes.”

As a fan and having had the chance to work with other members of the Deol family, Neil says, “My heart goes out to them all because they are such a closely-knit family. All his children looked up to him and loved him a lot. I feel their pain because I’ve luckily gotten an opportunity to work with Bobby (Deol) in Players (2012)with Hema ji, and with one of his grandsons behind the screen. For me, they are like my own people.”