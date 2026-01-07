Nemesis film crew trapped in Bhopal hotel over unpaid bills; Lead actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia confirmed safe

The 45-50-person film crew of the tentatively titled Hindi feature film Nemesis has reportedly been locked in a Bhopal hotel after producers failed to pay the bill. Crew members claim the hotel management locked the gate, holding them hostage; the situation remains unchanged till filing of the report. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, (inset) Photos from the location are doing the rounds on the internet (Internet)

Speaking to us, a senior official from Misrod police station, Bhopal, confirmed the incident: “A serious incident related to the Hindi film industry has emerged in the city. As informed, a team of 45 to 50 members, mainly film crew and technicians involved in the shooting of the Hindi feature film, is currently stuck in a hotel. We sent a team at the hotel but both parties are not ready to file a complaint for now. As the situation persists we have deployed a constable there to watch the law and order situation.”

Sources allege producers Alok Kumar Chaubey and Sanjay Gupta failed to make timely payments. The outstanding bill for the crew’s hotel is approximately ₹15 lakh, with payments also due for another hotel and the crew itself. Non-payment led the hotel management to lock the gate, preventing guests from leaving until all dues were cleared. Crew members allege their hardship stems from an internal financial dispute between the two producers.

Reportedly, a crew member stated that shooting began December 13, 2025, but makers only filmed for 13 days due to fund shortages. The shoot was repeatedly halted because of non-payment for crew, food, and accommodation. Since January 1, producers have consistently told the contacting crew members that "money is coming, it will be transferred in a little while.”

Local sources confirm lead actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 fame) left Bhopal few days back. Her team confirmed she is "safe and back" and that "the shoot is halted as of now, as the producer is missing.”

It is also reported that the director and senior members, staying at a different hotel, faced similar financial issues; that hotel issued a checkout notice on December 26, but the production house delayed informing the crew.

Actor Akshay Kharodia, an earlier cast member, stated he left after the director, Parevesh Singh, exited. He added, “I came on board with this film solely because of the director, Parevesh Singh. Once he exited the project, I chose to step away as well. From my interactions with the production, I sensed a lack of professionalism and deceitfulness. And on record I never signed any contract with them.”

When contacted earlier by Amar Ujala, producer Alok Kumar Chaubey denied the hostage claim, stating: "There is absolutely no hostage-like situation here. There were some financial issues during the shoot, which led to a delay in payment. It is not the first time that a project has faced monetary problems. This is common in film-making. We have no intention of causing harm or trouble to anyone. Such situations sometimes arise in the film industry, but we are resolving everything by sitting down together."



His phone was unreachable when we subsequently tried contacting him.



(With inputs from Shruti Tomar/HT)