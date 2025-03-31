Netizens confused after spotting Malaika Arora in RR's dugout with Kumar Sangakkara : 'Is she their fashion coach?

The IPL 2025 season has already given us some thrilling matches, but Sunday night’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash in the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL) in Guwahati brought an unexpected highlight—Malaika Arora in the RR dugout! Bollywood actor Malaika Arora was spotted with Kumar Sangakkara in Rajasthan Royals' dugout during their match against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Sunday

Yes, you read that right. The Bollywood diva was spotted at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium, rocking the Royals jersey and enjoying the match alongside none other than Kumar Sangakkara. The Sri Lankan cricket legend, who previously coached the franchise and now serves as its director of cricket, seemed to be having a good time in Malaika’s company. But social media? Well, it went into overdrive!

A viral video of the duo quickly set the internet buzzing with fans turning into full-time detectives. Fans couldn’t help but wonder—what was Malaika doing in the dugout? Some questioned if she has a connection with the team, while others were simply intrigued by the unexpected pairing.

For those out of the gossip loop, Malaika’s presence comes amid reports of her breakup with Arjun Kapoor. While Arjun has openly stated that he’s single, Malaika has maintained a diplomatic silence. This, of course, has only fueled more speculation, and her surprise appearance with Sangakkara has added fresh layers to the drama.

And who knows? She might have been Rajasthan’s lucky charm! The Royals, who had lost their first two matches of the tournament, finally opened their account with a crucial win over CSK after having lost the first two games. Batting first, RR posted a total of 182 for 9, with Nitish Rana leading the charge with a blistering 81 runs. In response, CSK managed 176 for 6, despite Ruturaj Gaikwad's valiant 63-run effort. RR's victory was bolstered by Wanindu Hasaranga's impressive four-wicket haul and Sandeep Sharma's composed final over, where he defended 19 runs to seal the win.