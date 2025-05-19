Menu Explore
Netizens laud amazing Shreyas Iyer for taking PBKS into IPL playoffs after 11 years: ‘Better than MSD and Rohit Sharma’

BySamarth Goyal
May 19, 2025 12:35 PM IST

From fans hailing his sharp leadership skills to calls urging the BCCI to hand him the Indian captaincy, Shreyas' name dominated cricket conversations online.

Social media erupted with praise for Shreyas Iyer after the Indian cricketer scripted history by guiding Punjab Kings (PBKS) into the IPL playoffs for the first time in 11 years. In doing so, Iyer became the first player in IPL history to lead three different franchises into the playoffs — a rare feat that immediately drew admiration from fans and cricket watchers online.

Shreyas Iyer could become the first captain to lead three different IPL teams in finals of the tournament's history. (AFP)
Shreyas Iyer could become the first captain to lead three different IPL teams in finals of the tournament's history. (AFP)

Shreyas’ leadership journey in the IPL has been a standout. He first took over as captain of Delhi Capitals in 2018 and led them to the playoffs in 2019, breaking a long stretch of underwhelming seasons. The following year, he steered Delhi to their maiden IPL final in 2020. Later, he moved to Kolkata Knight Riders and led them to the final once again, helping the team secure their third IPL trophy.

Now at the helm of Punjab Kings, Shreyas has once again demonstrated his ability to revive underperforming franchises. If Punjab make it to the final this season, Iyer will set another record — becoming the first player to captain three different teams in an IPL final.

Punjab’s qualification was sealed with a commanding win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. PBKS posted a massive total of 219, thanks to aggressive middle-order contributions from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh. The bowlers backed it up, with Harpreet Brar delivering a crucial spell of 3 for 22 to keep RR in check throughout the chase.

With 17 points, Punjab Kings are now tied with Royal Challengers Bengaluru but sit in third place due to net run rate. Their immediate goal will be to push for a top-two finish — a position that brings with it the advantage of a second chance in the playoffs.

As Punjab prepare for the next stage, Shreyas' calm and effective leadership continues to earn widespread acclaim, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most impactful IPL captains of his generation.

