New couple alert? Radhikka Madan can’t stop blushing as she poses with Vihaan Samat at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

When two actors fall in love, they don’t necessarily announce it to the world. But the paparazzi and eagle-eyed netizens dig up hints unintentionally dropped along the way by the star couple. This year, many stars were linked. Some made their relationship Ista official, like Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya. Others made appearances together at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, but kept their lips sealed. We are talking about actors Radhikka Madan and Vihaan Samat, who arrived for the star-studded evening together and looked beautiful in their matching festive looks for the bash.

Rumours about Radhikka Madan and Vihaan Samat dating began back in May this year, when the two were spotted together in a mall. Radhikka held Vihaan’s arm as they walked together, looking into each other’s eyes. Well, last weekend, designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali party at his residence. Radhikka and Vihaan were a part of the guest list and when they entered together, they looked like a vision in matching Manish Malhotra ensembles. Radhikka was gorgeous in a shimmery mermaid lehenga whereas Vihaan was dapper in his shiny festive jacket. But the showstealer was their chemistry! Radhikka couldn’t stop blushing as she posed with Vihaan, who couldn’t take his eyes off of her.

Back in May, Vihaan had lauded his rumoured girlfriend, amongst other leading ladies, and told FilmiBeat, “Radhikka Madan. Has fantastic work. I think she is one of the really really good actors.” However, talking about his relationship status, the Mismatched and Call Me Bae actor had claimed that he’s single. Radhikka, on the other hand, told ETimes, “I will comment when I have to. For now, I want to keep my personal life private.”

On the work front, Vihaan was last seen in the Netflix show The Royals alongside Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Radhikka is currently gearing up for the upcoming film Subedaar.