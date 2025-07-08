Niharika Chouksey on being scammed: I paid 30,000 for a role's casting and then they blocked me

Niharika Chouksey, who made her television debut with popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where she had a cameo followed by, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2021), shares how she became a victim of fraud in the race of making a name for herself in the showbiz industry. The actor tells us, "I became a victim of fraudulent casting schemes during the early days of my career." Niharika Chouksey

Sharing about the incident, Niharika says, "There were times when I was asked to pay registration fees for auditions. I come from Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh). When I came to Mumbai, I came with only one dream and that was to act. But along the road, there were people who tried fooling and scammed me." Adding further, she says, "They would take the money with the promise of getting you a role, an actor card and more. Once they got the money, they would block me.”

Elaborating further, she recalls how she was nearly caught in a web of deceit simply because she didn’t know anyone in Mumbai. “I didn't have industry contacts, and I was new to the city. You become an easy target. Once I paid ₹30,000 to a casting institute for auditions. I even paid ₹3,000 for an actor card, as I was told that with that, getting work will become easier," says Niharika.

Unfortunately, the issue didn’t stop at fraud. The actor mentions there were times when she received inappropriate offers sometimes disguised as opportunities. “There were instances where people tried to take advantage in the name of giving work. My mom has been my constant. She would accompany me for all my auditions," says Niharika, adding, “Casting directors used to often ask me, 'Why do you get your mom along with you?' that was one of the signs that I choose to not associate with such directors.”

“My parents have always supported me. When I decided to step into the industry, they told me — if you’re comfortable, go ahead. If not, step back,” she says. The actor, whose latest show Tum Se Tum Tak recently went on air, wraps up by saying, "I am actor who just wants to work. Even thought I have lost work to people who had over a million followers, as the makers wanted someone with numbers, I am okay with it. I have never wanted to be an Instagram star.