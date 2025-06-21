Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Lataa Saberwal parts ways with Sanjeev Seth after 16 years of marriage, requests for peace

Television actors Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth, best known for their performances in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have separated after 16 years of marriage. Lataa shared the news with her fans on Instagram in an emotional post. (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Lataa Saberwal quits daily soaps, embarks on ‘new journey’) Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth part ways.

Lataa Saberwal announces separation from Sanjeev Seth

Lataa took to Instagram and announced her separation from Sanjeev Seth, writing, “After a prolonged silence... I declare that I (Lataa Saberwal) have been separated from my husband (Mr. Sanjeev Seth). I give gratitude to him for giving me a lovely son. I wish him all the best for his future life. I request everyone to please respect my and my family's peace and not to ask any questions or call regarding this. GRATITUDE.”

Lataa Saberwal requets peace after separation from Sanjeev Seth.

Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth's relationship

For the unversed, Lataa and Sanjeev played the roles of Akshara’s parents (Hina Khan’s character) in one of television’s longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The two met on the sets of the show and tied the knot in 2009. They have a son named Aarav. Prior to Lataa, Sanjeev was married to actor Resham Tipnis from 1993 to 2004 and shares a daughter, Rishika, and a son, Manav, from that marriage. They also gave fans a glimpse of their off-screen chemistry by participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 in 2013.

Meanwhile, in addition to her television work, Lataa has also appeared in several Bollywood films such as Ishq Vishk, Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, among others. However, she remains best known for her portrayal of Rajshree Goyal Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. She has also been part of several other television shows, including Ishq Mein Marjawan, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, and Naaginn. In 2021, Lataa announced her decision to quit television to focus on digital platforms and personal growth.

Sanjeev, on the other hand, has worked in television shows like Aashirwad, Karishma Kaa Karishma, and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, among others. He made his film debut with Junaid Khan's Mahara,j which also starred Jaideep Ahlawat. He will next be seen in De De Pyaar De 2 which also stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jimmy Sheirgill in lead roles.