Sharad Kelkar faces heat over 27-year age gap in new show, Tum Se Tum Tak: ‘This is beyond disgusting’

Actor Sharad Kelkar's return to television with the show, Tum Se Tum Tak, has been generating significant buzz, albeit for reasons that are not entirely flattering. The actor is facing criticism for playing the role of a 46-year-old man who will fall for a 19-year-old girl, sparking controversy due to their 27-year age gap. Also read: Sharad Kelkar reflects on being a stammerer to becoming voice of Baahubali: ‘I never thought my voice would be loved’ Tum Se Tum Tak will air on Zee TV.

Sharad Kelkar’s show promo out

The promo of the show was released on Sunday, showing a love story between two characters with a significant 27-year age gap, sparking discontent among viewers.

The clip introduces Niharika Chouksey's character as a vibrant 19-year-old from a humble background, whose mother is keen to find her a suitable husband. In contrast, Sharad Kelkar portrays a 46-year-old affluent businessman. It is shown that despite his professional success, his life lacks love and companionship. When his mother encourages him to find a partner, he rejects the idea.

The promo concludes with a scene, where Niharika's character looks on in wonder, gazing upwards as Sharad's private helicopter flies overhead. A voice-over hints at the unlikely yet impending romance between the two.

Sharad Kelkar faces flak for new show

Fans have expressed their discontent with the show's storyline, particularly the romantic relationship between the two leads with a significant 27-year age gap. Many have taken to social media to voice their disappointment and concern, citing the unrealistic and potentially problematic portrayal of such a large age gap in a romantic partnership.

"They are showing anything... 19 years and 46 years is a bit too much. Even if they had kept it to 35, it would have been fine. But this pairing has no appeal to me,” wrote one social media user.

One fan wrote, “Why is it always the girl who's younger and the boy who's older? It's always the same topic and logic."

“What bothers me is that how this Sharad agreed to do something like this," one social media user commented, while another questioned, “I did not expect this from him. Why did he agree to do this?"

“This is the age gap between my dad and my elder sister. What the f are they doing? (sic)," wrote another, as one another exclaimed, “This is beyond disgusting".

“Why promote such thing even! People start normalizing things in the villages,” one wondered.

It is believed that the upcoming show is a remake of a hit Marathi show, Tula Pahate Re. It will be helmed by Prateek Sharma. The show will air on Zee TV.