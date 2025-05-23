Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Ruhaanika Dhawann on scoring 91% in 12th board: I halted my acting for 3 years for studies

Actor Ruhaanika Dhawan is on cloud nine as she has her class XII International Baccalaureate (IB) board results were announced on May 20. She has scored 91% and thrilled about it. Best known for her role as young Ruhi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (YHM), the actor expresses her excitement. Speaking to us, she says, “I am very happy to have scored 91% in my boards. I have worked really hard. I halted my acting career for three years to focus on my studies, and now I feel it was all worth it.” Adding that her parents are proud of her achievement, she says, "They had faith in me, and I have proved them right, which feels great. While other actors my age were working and taking up projects, I chose to focus on my studies.” Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Ruhaanika Dhawann on scoring 91% in 12th board

Having completed her A-levels in the Cambridge curriculum, Ruhaanika has shown a strong affinity for business, economics, and more. She plans to pursue a degree in economics, potentially with a minor in international relations or entrepreneurship. “I am currently preparing for entrance exams at prestigious colleges across Maharashtra and other parts of India. The more flexible schedule in college will give me the time I need to focus on acting again,” she says.

It’s a double celebration for Ruhaanika, as the actor also bought her first house at 17. “Buying my own house with my hard-earned money feels unbelievable, and somewhere it's made me more responsible. It's finally sinking in that I'm almost an adult now, and I need to take ownership of my decisions, even though my parents are there with me every step of the way,” she shares. “My parents have given me the freedom to decide for myself. They have been the biggest support in my journey,” says Ruhaanika.

She reveals that initially she wanted to go abroad to study, but later Ruhaanika chose to stay in India. “My parents believe I’m still too young to be on my own in another country, and I agree. And partly I want to stay closer to my first love — acting,” she explains.