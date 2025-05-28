Nimrat Kaur on 17 women cadets graduating from NDA: This is the face of a new India

As 17 women cadets graduate from the NDA on May 30, Nimrat Kaur expresses pride in the advancements for women in the military.
Nimrat Kaur is proud — as a woman and as an Army kid. As 17 women cadets are set to graduate from the National Defence Academy (NDA) for the first time ever, on May 30, Nimrat says, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (former India Prime Minister) had said, ‘You can tell the condition of a nation by looking at the status of its women’. This is the face of a new India, where women lead from the front on our front lines, shoulder-to-shoulder alongside men. As a woman and an Army daughter, nothing makes me prouder.”