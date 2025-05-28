Nimrat Kaur on 17 women cadets graduating from NDA: This is the face of a new India

Nimrat Kaur is proud — as a woman and as an Army kid. As 17 women cadets are set to graduate from the National Defence Academy (NDA) for the first time ever, on May 30, Nimrat says, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (former India Prime Minister) had said, ‘You can tell the condition of a nation by looking at the status of its women’. This is the face of a new India, where women lead from the front on our front lines, shoulder-to-shoulder alongside men. As a woman and an Army daughter, nothing makes me prouder.” Nimrat Kaur

The 43-year-old’s father, Major Bhupinder Singh was killed in action in Kashmir in 1994 and was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra.

Her Army connect also reflected on screen when she starred in the web show The Test Case in 2017, which was among the first few web shows to be developed in India.