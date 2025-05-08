Nimrat Kaur on Operation Sindoor: It was a befitting reply, proud of our Army

Responding to Operation Sindoor, actor Nimrat Kaur, daughter of Shaurya Chakra recipient late Major Bhupender Singh, tells HT City, “As a Martyr’s daughter and citizen of the country, what happened in Pahalgam was beyond a tragic event. India always has and shall always stand against terrorism. That’s a very important and strong statement that needs to go out." Nimrat Kaur

Maj Singh, her father was responsible for constructing bridges along the Khannabal-Pahalgam road in J&K when he was ambushed and kidnapped by terrorists. Singh was assassinated after a week in captivity. "The government, led by PM Modi ji, couldn’t have given a more befitting reply,” Nimrat adds.

“I reiterate- as a martyr’s daughter, I understand and resonate with what the families must have felt, from the name itself that has been chosen by the operation. PM Modi has let his decision do the talking. I feel very proud of the Forces to have made this happen," she ends.

About Operation Sindoor

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes at nine terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 civilians were killed.