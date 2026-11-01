Nishaanchi, Raktanchal 3 and Matargashti in two years, it’s spotlight Lucknow for actor Rajesh Kumar

In less than two years, Saiyaara actor Rajesh Kumar has shot for three projects – Nishaanchi, Raktanchal 3 and Matargasthi – in Lucknow. Hailing from Gaya, Bihar, he says shooting for films or series in real locations of the Hindi belt enriches the show and performances. Actor Rajesh Kumar was recently seen in OTT series Matargashti that was shot in Lucknow

Last seen in OTT series Babita Singh Reporting, Kumar says, “I have an old connection with the city as I used to study in Dehradun and on the way back home used to have a stop here due to friends. But once I started coming here for shooting after Nishaanchi, it became a regular affair. Three projects in two years and counting, I’m loving it!”

With his roots in the Hindi belt, he says it’s easy for actors like him to pick up the regional language. “It’s a big advantage. We had local actors from whom we picked their bol-chaal wali bhasha and used it in our characters,” he says, adding, “Nowadays, we try to use language which is universal and everyone can understand. If I start using typical Urdu and Awadhi words and accent, then it will be for a very limited audience. We do that if the show’s flavour is very regional, and in Lucknow too I feel that lehza is also confined to a few pockets.”

Telling us about his show set in Lucknow, he says, “For me, being an actor doing a show like Yeh Meri Family 2 or this one helps me connect with people more as it has mass appeal, being a pure family show.”

He adds, “My last show Raktanchal was very successful, but a particular audience which likes regional action thrillers watched it. This father-daughter relationship content connects with children and parents alike. I am getting so many DMs on social media and personal messages on how the show has touched them as they can relate with their life story,” says the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor.

Kumar adds, “I recently met a woman who narrated me on how her father was protective for her and now as a mother she is for her daughter. It's so beautiful when people, specially families, connect with your content. Family content connects you with larger audience which is a very lovely thing.”

He will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya. “In the first half of 2027, there are four-five projects coming up. I am currently shooting two-three films and have a web-show in hand,” he ends.