On the sets of Raktanchal in Lucknow: Exclusive updates on cast, shoot locations and major season three twists

After two hit seasons, the OTT series Raktanchal is back, and this time the action has moved from the Varanasi and Chunar region to the corridors of power in Lucknow. Braving extreme winter conditions, the crew is extensively shooting in Malihabad, Barabanki, and various locations across Lucknow.

Series director Ritam Srivastav , the maker of the Maniesh Paul-starrer heist-comedy Rafuchakkar (2023), reveals, “We moved to the state capital because now politics will get involved and the revenge will be stronger. This time we are going back to the roots from where it started—revenge! No love angle, no emotions, just action!”

HT City has exclusively learnt that the arch-rivalry between characters played by Kranti Prakash Jha and Nikitin Dheer will intensify, taking the revenge drama to new heights. The low daytime temperatures, fog, and cold weather are adding a distinct flavour to the shots.

Actors Karan Patel, who plays a cop, Vikram Kochhar, Mahie Gill, Aditya Kumar, and other cast members are deep into the action. The new addition to the series this season is Saiyaara and Nishaanchi (2025) actor Rajesh Kumar.

The film’s line-producer, Aroon Singh Dicky, informs that the shoot started on December 14 and will continue till February. “After the major shooting in Lucknow, we will go to Varanasi for some days, and we have zeroed upon some locations in Prayagraj as well. From the 80s and 90s, the series will move towards the 21st century,” says Ritam.

This time, the love angle between the protagonist (played by Kranti) and actor Soundarya Sharma’s character may not figure prominently. “We are keeping it just very raw with politics in the backdrop. So, this time we will not be having any love angle, but we will keep the character alive and it will surely find mention in the series,” adds the director.