Karan Patel hasn’t got a single TV show offer in the last 6 years: ‘Most of OTT shows have become soft p**n for me’

Actor Karan Patel is not scared to admit that he is out of work and has confessed that he hasn't received a single offer for a TV show in the last six years. In a podcast with Bharti Singh, Karan has shared that he is not too excited about the current state of OTT platforms as well, suggesting that they're overflowing with content that borders on "soft p**n". Also read: I don’t go by or change my attitude based on what people say: Karan Patel Karan Patel is known for starring in shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kkavyanjali and Kasturi.

Karan Patel is out of work

Karan opened up about not getting good work, revealing he has not got an offer for a TV show in the last six years.

Karan said, “I have not gotten a single daily soap offered in the last 6 years. Now, every day, around 150-200 new actors are being born. They will work on a show at 10 percent of the amount we would charge. There was a point where there was a lot of money in TV. But today, makers think that rather than making one show, they can make two web series in the same budget. But what about the quality? I am not getting offers (in the OTT space too), be it good roles or bad roles. Now the OTT space has gotten spoilt due to too many people doing too many things on it. Most of the shows on OTT today have become soft p**n for me, if there is no sleaze or love-making scene in it, it won’t be watched even if it's not required in the story.”

During the conversation, Karan also expressed concerns over how makers in Bollywood are not willing to experiment. He shared, “Just because one person got successful with something, everybody blindly follows them. After Kabir Singh, everything revolved around the subject of women’s abuse. The same was with Animal. Even on OTT after Family Man, everybody started making thrillers. Even Dharma and YRF, who were celebrated for the romance genre, have gotten into making thrillers. We don’t have the guts to experiment, our biggest problem is that if something works in South, only then we will follow. Look at Maddock Films today, Dinesh Vijan experimented with the horror comedy genre, which was a subject where people would rarely invest money. He took a chance with Stree, Go Goa Gone, and look at Maddock’s valuation today.”

More about Karan Patel

Karan has appeared in many television serials and also participated in the reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 in 2013 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in 2020. He had emerged as the runner-up in the latter. He is also known for starring in shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kkavyanjali and Kasturi. Most recently, he was seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which ended in October 2020, and web show Raktanchal 2.