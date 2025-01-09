Menu Explore
No truth to it: Shabana Azmi on rumours of Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Akhtar expecting a baby

ByRishabh Suri
Jan 09, 2025 04:55 PM IST

Actor Shabana Azmi tells HT City that Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Akhtar are not expecting a baby right now.

Actor Farhan Akhtar's 51st birthday on Thursday began with a surprise: fans on social media discussed whether he is going to become a father soon? In short, no.

Farhan Akhtar with Shibani, (R) Shabana Azmi
Farhan Akhtar with Shibani, (R) Shabana Azmi

It all began when rumours started doing the rounds about him expecting his first baby with wife, actor Shibani Akhtar. However, HT City reached out to actor Shabana Azmi, who is Farhan's stepmother, and she rubbished all such claims. “There is no truth to this,” she said. Shibani didn't respond to our queries on a confirmation or denial.

Shibani, 44, and Farhan, 51, had got married on February 19, 2022 in the presence of their close friends and family. This isn't the first time though that such speculations about the duo have surfaced. Farhan shares two children with his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabhani- Shakya and Akira.

