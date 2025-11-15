Norah Fatehi responds to allegations in Dawood-linked drug syndicate case: ‘My name is an easy target’

A major drug racket has been revealed by the Mumbai Police with several big names in a list that includes actors Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Alishah Parkar, the nephew of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, among others. Allegedly run by Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh alias Lavish, the report exposed a network of high-profile parties across India and abroad. Dawood Ibrahim and Nora Fatehi

According to news agency PTI, officials claimed that during interrogation, Salim alleged that he used to organise drug parties in the country and abroad, which were attended by fashion and film celebrities, besides gangster Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Alishah Parkar.

As per India Today, the entire operation was run from Dubai, where Salim lives. His son, Taher Dola — brought back from the UAE in August — has reportedly shared key details with investigators. Documents accessed by the outlet allege that Bollywood actors, models, rappers, filmmakers and even Dawood Ibrahim’s relatives attended these parties.

Nora Fatehi takes a stand Amid the escalating controversy, one of the first to speak out has been Norah Fatehi. The singer-actor issued a strong personal statement. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote:

“FYI I DONT go to Parties.. Im constantly on flights.. Im a work holic, i dont have a personal life.. I dont associate myself with people like that.. and on my off days im at home on a beach in dubai or with my high school friends! I spend my entire days and nights working on my dreams and goals! Dont believe anything you read! It seems like my name is an easy target! but i wont allow it to happen this time! It happened once before, you guys tried to destroy me with LIES and it didnt work.. i watched silently as everyone tried their best to slander my name, smear my reputation and use me as clickbait! Please refrain from using my name and image on situations that have absolutely NOTHING to do with me! This will come with a heavy heavy price! Respectfully.” Her response comes after reports claimed that the remand copy explicitly mentions her name among others.