Old video of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and rest of Team India celebrating Holi goes viral: Watch

On the eve of Holi, an old video featuring key members of the Indian cricket team, including Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer, has resurfaced and is taking social media by storm. The clip captures the cricketers reveling in the festival of colors, and what makes it even more special is the inclusion of an iconic Bollywood song that defines Holi celebrations—Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali from the 1981 classic Silsila, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha. The clip features some of Indian cricket’s biggest names—Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer—fully immersed in the Holi spirit

The video, originally shared by Shubman Gill, offers a glimpse of the team’s infectious energy and camaraderie. It begins with Virat Kohli in his true element, vibing to Baby Calm Down before Gill excitedly points out, “Piche Rang Barse baj rha hai.” Within moments, the celebratory spirit takes over, and the entire bus erupts into the festive fervor of Rang Barse. Covered in hues of bright colors, the players are seen enjoying the festival with unfiltered joy, proving once again that Holi and Bollywood music are an unbeatable combination.

Watch the video here:

This resurfaced clip comes at a significant moment for Team India, as they recently triumphed in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, defeating New Zealand in the final. With this victory, India became the only team in history to win the prestigious tournament three times. However, unlike the grand celebrations that followed their 2024 T20 World Cup win, this time, there was no trophy parade. Reports suggest that the players had to immediately join their respective IPL franchises, as the premier Indian cricket league is set to commence on March 22.

Despite the absence of a public victory parade, the Holi video has given fans a reason to celebrate. It serves as a reminder of Team India's unity, passion, and ability to enjoy moments beyond the cricket field. As the nation gears up for Holi, this throwback clip of their favorite cricketers drenched in color and music has only added to the festive spirit, making it a must-watch for both cricket and Bollywood lovers alike.