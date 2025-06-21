World Music Day | Rahul Vaidya says daughter Navya sings with him a lot: She’s musically inclined

For singer-composer Rahul Vaidya, music is “a way of life” and his safe haven. As he celebrates World Music Day, Rahul tells us that he is delighted that his one-year-old daughter is drawn to music. Rahul Vaidya with daughter Navya.

Talking about Navya, who he shares with wife, actor Disha Parmar, the 37-year-old says, “Navya also sings. Whenever I’m doing riyaz, she comes to watch. She’s inclined towards music.”

Rahul, who recently dropped a new track called Jisne Daru Nahi Pi, adds fondly, “She enjoys music, even if she doesn’t understand what’s happening. She sings with me a lot.”

Also Read | ‘Aap India ka garv ho’: Rahul Vaidya thanks Virat Kohli for unblocking him on Instagram, calls him very good human being

However, he doesn't wish to dedicate one day to music, as his life revolves around it all the time.

"For me, music isn't something I celebrate only on one particular day—it's a part of who I am every single day. But yes, on World Music Day, I do try to make it a little special by spending some quiet time in the studio. Music is a way of life. Listening to it and singing are an integral part of my routine and lifestyle. It's also a great stress buster. I believe everyone should have music as a part of their daily life," he shares.

Talking about his own journey with music, the artiste acknowledges that there have been some bumps in the road since he debuted on a music reality show Indian Idol in 2004. Now, he’s more at peace: “At this time in my life, music is something that gives me peace and satisfaction. It’s become a meditative process.”

“For me, music is a part of who I am, an integral part of my routine and lifestyle,” Rahul notes, before signing off, “I believe music should be a part of every single person’s daily life, too.”