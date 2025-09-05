Onam 2025: For Krithi Shetty, making beautiful rangoli with mom every year is a core festival memory

Actor Krithi Shetty is thrilled that the festival of Onam is here and she can dive right into the festive mode with her family and friends. The actor, who has celebrated the festival since childhood, says that eating delicious food at Onam Sadhya and helping her mother make rangoli makes for a core childhood memory. Krithi Shetty will be celebrating Onam this year with family and friends.

In an exclusive chat, she tells HTCity, “The beautiful rangolis everyone make with flowers is the first thing that comes to my mind when I think of Onam. It is something which we do at home as well. By we, I mean my mother, because I am just there for her emotional support when she is making it!”

She adds, “It’s amazing and that’s a tradition that we definitely follow still.”

While Krithi is a Tulu, brought up in Mumbai, she recalls, “Ever since I was a kid, I remember going to a Malayali friend’s house and eating the Onam Sadhya which is extremely delicious.”

Krithi loves eating lip-smacking Onam Sandhya food every year.

Having been part of hit South films like Uppena (2021), Bangarraju (2022) and Manamey (2024), the actor continues to diversify in her career. While she will soon make her Tamil debut with Love Insurance Kompany, the actor recalls the Onam, which is the most special for her.

“I think the most special Onam for me definitely has to be last year because my film ARM released which was my Malayalam debut and we were promoting the film around the same time. So I got to be in Kochi to see and experience the energy of Onam in Kerala and it was beautiful,” shares the actor.

The actor believes that the festival has an important lesson for everyone.

“I am a very religious person and I also believe that it’s very important to surrender to whatever you have faith in. so Onam is extremely special because the story of Onam teaches us humility and what deep devotion can do,” says the 21-year-old actor.

While candidly admitting that she bought her Onam saree way in advance this year, the actor sheds light on her Onam plans for today.

“I am very excited to wear my new saree and the most exciting part for me is Onam Sadhya. We will be getting together with some friends and indulging in good food. Like all other celebrations and get togethers I will be indulging in lots of joy and happiness for Onam as well,” she concludes.