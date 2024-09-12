Krithi Shetty turns heads in beaded lehenga at Gaurav Gupta show in Hyderabad. Watch

Actor Krithi Shetty turned showstopper for fashion designer Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday. She walked the ramp at the fashion show showcasing his latest Arunodaya collection in Hyderabad and turned heads in a beaded lehenga. The internet is filled with pictures and videos of the actor walking the ramp. (Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi refused to act with Krithi Shetty in DSP: ‘She’s a little older than my son’) Krithi Shetty glowed in a beaded lehenga designed by Gaurav Gupta.

Krithi Shetty walks the ramp

A paparazzo shared a video of Krithi from the fashion show in which she can be seen all smiles. She walked the ramp dressed in an intricately embroidered lehenga and a dupatta in the shade of wine. After walking the ramp, she posed for pictures and interacted with Gaurav. The other models could be seen dressed in outfits in similarly beaded outfits in monochrome shades. The fashion show took place on Wednesday evening at Gaurav’s store in Banjara Hills.

On debuting in Bollywood

Krithi had a brief appearance in the 2019 Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30. The actor, who has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, recently told PTI that because she grew up in Mumbai, she’s comfortable speaking in Hindi. She said, “I don’t think it was even a role, I was just there in the crowd. I was born and brought up in Mumbai, so Hindi is the most comfortable language for me.” She also stated that she was ‘open to’ working in Hindi films someday.

Upcoming work

Krithi was born in Karnataka but raised in Mumbai. After Super 30, she debuted as a lead with the 2021 Buchi Babu Sana-directed Uppena, which also marked Vaisshnav Tej’s debut. After that, she acted in Telugu films like Shyam Singha Roy and Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. She also worked in Telugu-Tamil bilingual films like The Warriorr and Custody.

Krithi has now debuted in Malayalam with Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), which hit screens on September 12. The film also stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role. The film is set in northern Kerala across three timelines of 1900, 1950 and 1990. She will soon star in the Tamil films Vaa Vaathiyaar, Love Insurance Kompany and Genie.