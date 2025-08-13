Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon start their day with ghee: Nutritionist explains how it helps burn fat

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon have one thing in common in their morning routine — a spoonful of ghee. While it may sound surprising in a world obsessed with cutting fats, nutritionist Shikha Gupta Kashyap shares how this golden goodness can actually rev up your metabolism and support healthy weight loss. (Also read: Nutrition expert shares 5 quick and healthy breakfast ideas to fuel your day: From savoury quinoa to oat smoothie bowl ) Nutritionist Shikha Gupta emphasises the benefits of incorporating ghee into morning routines.

Why you should start your day with ghee

In her July 3 Instagram post, Shikha shares, “It's not just the workout or the skincare, they start their day with ghee. Starting your day with one teaspoon of ghee can completely change your blood sugar game. It stabilises your insulin throughout the day, keeps you fuller for longer, stops sugar cravings, and also restores your energy.” Click here to see the post.

According to Shikha, fat-first mornings change everything:

No more sugar crashes

No more insane cravings by 11 am

No more fighting your body every cycle

She advises that it protects your insulin, stabilises your energy, and reverses the hormonal chaos you've been chasing pills for.

"If you're dealing with PCOS, acne, missed periods, fatigue, or stubborn weight, it's time to stop blaming your willpower and start understanding your metabolism. Glowing skin and balanced hormones don't come from skipping fat they come from respecting your biology," says Shikha.

She concludes, "So start your day with fats like ghee, it will help you balance your insulin and your metabolism."

What study says

A study published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine in January 2024 concludes that ghee and ghee-based herbal formulations (also known as "ghritas") may offer meaningful health benefits. These include enhancing immune function, thanks in part to compounds like butyric acid and omega-3 fatty acids and potentially reducing the severity and likelihood of various diseases.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.