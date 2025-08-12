Nutrition expert shares 5 quick and healthy breakfast ideas to fuel your day: From savoury quinoa to oat smoothie bowl

We’ve all heard it, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But it’s not just a saying. What you eat in the morning sets the tone for your energy levels, mood, metabolism, and overall health for the rest of the day. A wholesome breakfast fuels your body after hours of rest and gives it the nutrients it needs to function at its best. Check out healthy breakfast ideas to fuel your day. (Pexels)

Sheela Krishnaswamy, nutrition and wellness consultant, shared with HT Lifestyle some nutritious breakfast ideas that are perfect for anyone looking to eat clean, stay fit and feel good. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar calls ‘home cooked food' best for weight loss; shares 5 signs of poor diet )

1. Almond-infused overnight oats

If your mornings are hectic and you barely have time to cook, overnight oats are a game-changer. To make it, combine rolled oats with milk (dairy or plant-based), Greek yogurt for extra creaminess, a dash of cinnamon, and a handful of chopped almonds. Stir well and refrigerate overnight.

Creamy overnight oats soaked in almond milk and topped with crunchy almonds.(Pexels)

In the morning, top it with your favourite fruits like bananas, strawberries, or apples, and finish with a sprinkle of almonds for added crunch and texture. Almonds are a powerhouse of nutrients. They provide vitamin E, magnesium, protein, and healthy fats, all of which contribute to better heart health and sustained energy.

According to the latest Dietary Guidelines for Indians by ICMR, almonds are one of the most beneficial nuts you can include in your daily diet. So, this recipe not only keeps you full, it also gives your body the nutrition it deserves.

2. Berry chia pudding

If you are in the mood for something cool, light, yet incredibly filling, a berry chia pudding is a perfect pick. To prepare, mix chia seeds with coconut or almond milk, a touch of honey for sweetness, and a few drops of vanilla extract. Let it sit overnight in the fridge to allow the chia seeds to absorb the liquid and form a pudding-like texture.

In the morning, top it with fresh seasonal berries like blueberries, raspberries, or chopped mango. A few crushed almonds can add a nice bite. Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and plant-based protein, which means they help you stay fuller longer while supporting digestion and heart health. Plus, berries are packed with antioxidants that help your body fight inflammation and boost immunity.

3. Veggie omelette with whole-grain toast

Some mornings call for something warm and savoury, and a vegetable omelette fits the bill perfectly. Whisk a couple of eggs with a splash of milk, add salt and pepper, and pour the mixture into a hot non-stick pan. Add in chopped seasonal vegetables like spinach, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers.

Fluffy veggie omelette served with hearty whole-grain toast.(Unsplash)

Let it cook until the eggs are set and the veggies are tender. Serve it with a slice of whole-grain or multigrain toast for a complete, balanced meal. Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein, essential amino acids, and several key vitamins. Paired with fiber-rich vegetables and toast, this breakfast keeps you full, helps maintain muscle health, and supports brain function.

4. Almond and oat smoothie bowl

If you are a smoothie lover, you’ll enjoy turning it into a bowl for a more filling, sit-down breakfast. Blend rolled oats, milk, and a frozen banana until smooth and creamy. Pour the mixture into a bowl and top it with granola, chia seeds, California almonds, and colorful fruits like kiwi, berries, or pomegranate seeds.

You can even add a spoonful of nut butter for extra richness. This smoothie bowl is packed with complex carbs, fibre, and healthy fats, giving you a slow, steady release of energy throughout the morning, without the sugar crash.

5. Savoury quinoa breakfast bowl

For those who lean towards savoury breakfasts, this quinoa bowl is both satisfying and nourishing. Start by cooking quinoa until fluffy. In a separate pan, sauté vegetables like spinach, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions in olive oil. Mix the veggies into the quinoa, and top it off with a soft-boiled or poached egg. Add a handful of slivered almonds or pumpkin seeds for crunch and extra nutrients.

Quinoa is a great plant-based source of protein, fibre, and iron, and when combined with eggs and veggies, this bowl becomes a complete meal. It’s perfect if you’re trying to cut back on refined grains or simply want a breakfast that keeps you full and energised well into the day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.