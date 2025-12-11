One shot, no rehearsals: Choreographer Vijay Ganguly reveals how Akshaye Khanna’s viral FA9LA dance happened

Since Akshaye Khanna’s viral dance in his entry song FA9LA from the movie Dhurandhar has been setting social media on fire, his moves have become the talk of the town. Song choreographer Vijay Ganguly confirms the magic, saying, “When anything has to work, it just works. Kamal hi ho gaya.” Choreographer Vijay Ganguly

On the viral steps being impromptu, Ganguly continues, “This was supposed to be a scene and was about the character Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye, walking in with people dancing, and then he was to sit on that gaddi as people make him wear the turban. But Akshaye just said, ‘While walking, I just dance,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, great.’ He stood there watching these dancers performing their steps, then he turned and said, ‘Okay, take…!’ We didn't do any rehearsals and it was one shot, that was it. Its becoming a fad is just so rewarding.”



Revealing more about the son Ganguly shares, “The dancers came down from Mumbai, and we were in Ladakh. As per director Aditya Dhar’s brief, he wanted everything authentic, so we watched a lot of videos of Balochistani traditional dances. That’s what my assistant and I had worked upon. When anything has to work, it just works. Everything fell into place.”

On working with Akshaye and Ranveer—two actors with very different energies, Ganguly says, “It was such fun, and of course, we had the vibe that this is big. At the end of the day, we all aim for the success of the project as a whole. As far as Ranveer being behind in the song, that’s the way his character had to be for that particulra sequence; there were no two ways about it. It was something planned and natural. No controversy, sab kuch bahut pyar se hua hain.”





