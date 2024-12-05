Original Voldemort Ralph Fiennes is ‘all in favour of Cillian Murphy' as the Dark Lord in the Harry Potter TV Series

The anticipation surrounding the upcoming Harry Potter television series, set to premiere in 2026, has fans buzzing with speculation about its casting choices. Among the most debated roles is that of the infamous Dark Lord Voldemort. Adding fuel to the conversation, Ralph Fiennes, the original Voldemort from the film series, has thrown his support behind the idea of Cillian Murphy stepping into the sinister shoes. Ralph Fiennes who played the role of Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films wants Cillian Murphy to reprise the role of the Dark Lord in the TV series.

During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, Fiennes, enthusiastically responded to a fan's suggestion of Murphy as Voldemort. "Cillian is a fantastic actor," he said. "I actually think that's a wonderful, wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian."

Fans, ever since the endorsement have jumped onto the bandwagon and urged the makers to cast Murphy in the hotly anticipated series.

Fiennes, who embodied the menacing villain in five of the eight Harry Potter films—from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)—has left an indelible mark on the franchise. While the new series aims to reimagine J.K. Rowling’s iconic world for a new generation, the task of casting Voldemort, one of the most chilling antagonists in literary and cinematic history, is a significant challenge.

Although Fiennes has previously expressed a willingness to reprise the role, his initial hesitation to take it on back in 2005 was notable. "I was ignorant of the delight of the books and what they offered young people," he had revealed on CBS Sunday Morning in October. "In my ignorance, I thought, 'Well, I'm not sure I want to do that.'"

However, it was his sister, filmmaker Martha Fiennes, who convinced him otherwise. "She said, 'Ralph, it’s Voldemort. You don’t understand. He’s it. The whole antagonist—the one, the bad guy,’” Fiennes recalled. Her insistence led him to accept the role, which has since become one of his most iconic performances.

Interestingly, the Fiennes family connection to the wizarding world runs deeper, as Ralph’s nephew Hero Fiennes Tiffin played young Tom Riddle (Voldemort’s childhood self) in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009).

While the official cast for the upcoming TV series remains under wraps, Murphy, renowned for his riveting performances in Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer, has emerged as a fan-favorite suggestion for Voldemort. His ability to bring intensity and depth to complex characters makes him a compelling choice for the Dark Lord.

As the countdown to the series continues, fans eagerly await updates on how the makers will reimagine the magical world of Hogwarts, and whether Murphy might indeed bring his unique touch to Voldemort’s chilling legacy.