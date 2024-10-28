'Sigma behaviour': Orry recreates Jaya Bachchan-Sonali Bendre's viral pap moment at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Diwali bash

The camera loves Orry as much as he loves it. And full props to Mumbai's Bolly-party circuit regular for milking every last bit of this romance. He was of course in attendance at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai, which is where he crossed paths with actor Sonali Bendre. The two jumped on the opportunity to have some harmless fun. But not a trending song, move or meme — the duo instead opted for a viral (and might we say, very awkward!) moment the latter had made headlines for, a few months back. Orry recreates Jaya Bachchan-Sonali Bendre's awkward pap moment at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Diwali party

Earlier this year in January, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, hosted her and husband Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception in Mumbai which was attended by most of Bollywood, and beyond. Jaya Bachchan arrived at the same with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda in tow. Close on their heels was Sonali. However, as soon as Sonali joined the mother-daughter duo for a quick snap with the paps, Jaya, in her trademark gait, turned around and walked away to stand at some distance ahead. The moment looked quite awkward on camera, considering the fact that Shweta kept trying to summon her mother back into the frame.

Coming back to Orry, he of course picked this very moment up, to recreate, with a twist of his own. Sonali played herself while Orry took on the role of Jaya. The video, which was posted by Orry with a split-screen view of the actual viral moment, took away any and all doubt about the fact that he was in fact, cosplaying as Jaya. Orry can be seem flashing smiles at the camera, however, as soon as Sonali flits into frame, he turns around and walks away in a huff. With no offence intended, Orry captioned the reel, "My forever mood at social events".

The internet is of course, having a field day, looking at the recreation. Comments lauding his sense of humour read: "NO PLS 😂😂😂😂 U DID NOT 😂😂😂😂", "😂😂 orry bhai 😂😂 ek number act kiye apne" and "ORRY THE SIGMA 🤭😭😂".

What did you think of Orry and Sonali's hilarious recreation?