OTT Spotlight: Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 faces legal trouble, Raghav Juyal starrer Kill secures digital release

From Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 facing legal troubles for flouting OTT release window guidelines to Raghav Juyal's thriller Kill landing a digital release, here’s a roundup of the top stories shaking up the streaming space. Kamal Haasan, Raghav Juyal and other newsmakers.

Legal action for Indian 2?

The Multiplex Association of India has issued a legal notice to the makers of Indian 2, including director Shankar. The film, which released in theatres on July 12, flouted the eight-week window makers are supposed to follow after theatrical release, and dropped on the digital platform.

Aparshakti’s Berlin hints at thrilling plot

Based on its recently dropped trailer, Berlin, the upcoming film starring Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh and Rahul Bose, is set against the backdrop of the 1990s in Delhi. Khurana plays a sign language expert in the film. It will premiere on September 13, on Zee5.

Kay Kay Menon’s Murshid drops on streaming

Kay Kay Menon in Murshid.

Actor Kay Kay Menon’s Murshid, which dives deep into the Mumbai underworld of the ‘80s and ‘90s, has released on streaming on ZEE5. The show also features Zakir Hussain, Tanuj Virwani and Rajesh Shringarpure in central roles.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram locks OTT platform

Actor Nani’s Telugu film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which released on Thursday and has been doing well on the box office, will reportedly land on Netflix for its digital release. The vigilante thriller has been directed by Vivek Athreya and also stars SJ Suryah in a pivotal role.

Kill finds an OTT release date

Raghav Juyal in a still from Kill.

After a successful theatrical run, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat-directed Kill will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on September 6. Praised by fans and critics across the world for raising the bar for high-octane action and unapologetic gore, the violent action thriller stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in the lead, along with Harsh Chhaya and Ashish Vidyarthi in supporting roles.

The Serpent Queen season 2 on OTT now

A still from the Serpent Queen 2

The second season of the gripping political period drama released on Lionsgate Play on Friday. The new season depicts Catherine De Medici (Samantha Morton) fighting for dominion, with France in the middle of religious and political upheaval.

OTT Top Five

Mirzapur

Mirzapur 3 brought back Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit.

This action-packed crime thriller series dives right into the power tussle in the Slawless Mirzapur. In the latest Season 3, we see that Guddu and Golu have staked claim to power. Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and Pankaj Tripathi feature in pivotal roles in the series, among others.

Platform: Prime Video

Language: Hindi

OTTplay rating: 8.1

Brinda

A still from Telugu series Brinda.

The thriller series revolves around sub-inspector Brinda, as she sets out to hunt down a serial killer but comes across startling revelations during her investigation. Trisha Krishnan delivers a stunning performance in the titular role in this series, along with Ravindra Vijay and Indrajith Sukumaran.

Platform: SonyLiv

Language: Telugu

OTTplay rating: 7

Gyaarah Gyaarah

Gyaraah Gyaraah starred Raghav Juyal and Kritika Kamra in the lead.

The series, which is an adaptation of the K-drama Signal, follows police officer Yug. In a thrilling twist, he is able to communicate with another police officer from the past and they try to solve cases. Raghav Juyal plays inspector Yug in the series, along with Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, and Aakash Dixit.

Platform: Zee5

Language: Hindi

OTTplay rating: 8.1

Manorathangal

The anthology series is written by renowned Malayalam author MT Vasudevan Nair.

The anthology series is based on nine stories, written by renowned Malayalam author MT Vasudevan Nair. Actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, and Parvathy Thiruvothu, among others, collaborated with eight notable directors for the series that primarily explores relationships and human emotions.

Platform: Zee5

Language: Malayalam

OTTplay rating: 7.1

Parineeta

Debchandrima Singha Roy and Gaurav Chakrabarty play the lead roles in the series.

The series revolves around Lolita and Shekhar, who parted ways. But years later, they meet again, rekindling past romantic memories. Debchandrima Singha Roy and Gaurav Chakrabarty play the lead roles in the series, along with Arpan Ghoshal and Loknath Dey.

Platform: Hoichoi

Language: Bengali

OTTplay rating: 6