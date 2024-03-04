Pankaj Tripathi pens a letter to his 25-year-old self: Do good things, but also make mistakes

"I’d only tell him that continue doing what you are doing. Do good things, but also make mistakes. That’s where you learn. 25 years back, I was 23 and in Patna. Though I was never a man of great planning, I was a sincere guy who barely made mistakes even at 23. We Biharis think twice before doing things, isn’t it? [laughs] Pankaj Tripathi shared what he'd tell his 25-year-old self today.

Yes, I was inexperienced but only about my craft because one cannot go into the depths of it at that age. We see things only on the surface. I had started my acting journey and believed I’m great swimmer. Later I realised I might tend to get drowned more than staying afloat. Only I can learn from my mistakes [gets prompted by wife Mridula Tripathi]. My wife says I don’t even do that!

Today, I’m beyond happy looking back. Life should be organic and one should let it unfold on its own."