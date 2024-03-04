 Pankaj Tripathi pens a letter to his 25-year-old self: Do make mistakes - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / Pankaj Tripathi pens a letter to his 25-year-old self: Do good things, but also make mistakes

Pankaj Tripathi pens a letter to his 25-year-old self: Do good things, but also make mistakes

ByMimansa Shekhar
Mar 04, 2024 12:42 PM IST

Actor Pankaj Tripathi got candid about the advice he'd give to his 25-year-old self.

"I’d only tell him that continue doing what you are doing. Do good things, but also make mistakes. That’s where you learn. 25 years back, I was 23 and in Patna. Though I was never a man of great planning, I was a sincere guy who barely made mistakes even at 23. We Biharis think twice before doing things, isn’t it? [laughs]

Pankaj Tripathi shared what he'd tell his 25-year-old self today.
Pankaj Tripathi shared what he'd tell his 25-year-old self today.

Yes, I was inexperienced but only about my craft because one cannot go into the depths of it at that age. We see things only on the surface. I had started my acting journey and believed I’m great swimmer. Later I realised I might tend to get drowned more than staying afloat. Only I can learn from my mistakes [gets prompted by wife Mridula Tripathi]. My wife says I don’t even do that!

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Today, I’m beyond happy looking back. Life should be organic and one should let it unfold on its own."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On