Paradox's latest single Tantrums is proof of how rapper loves experimenting while writing music that comes from heart

Delhi-based rapper Tanishq Singh aka Paradox has always been an artist unafraid to push the boundaries of his music, constantly experimenting and evolving. His approach is rooted in personal expression, drawing from his own experiences to create music that resonates with listeners, especially the younger generation. "I’ve always loved experimenting with sound," Paradox shares, explaining how his music is driven by a desire to create something fresh and innovative. Paradox has released his latest single, titled Tantrums.

"For me, it’s not just about making music—it's about creating something that feels new. I challenge myself with different beats, different styles, and different ways to express myself," he adds insisting that his latest single, Tantrums, is no exception, offering a playful, comical track with a deeper connection to his evolving sound.

When it came to writing Tantrums, the inspiration came from an amusing idea that popped into his head. "I was thinking about an entertaining, funny and comical story in my head. And that’s how the song came about," he says. The 21-year-old notes that while the beat was already composed, the creative process was far from static. "When I started writing, we changed several things during the making of the song. I always like to let the song evolve and take on new shapes as we go along," he adds.

Much of Paradox’s music is built on personal experiences, something he believes makes his songs connect deeply with listeners. "I like to keep it simple and real. Whatever I’ve experienced, I bring that into my music. I’m young, and that’s why the younger generation connects with it. But I’ve also been guided by my elders, and their wisdom gives my music depth," explains Paradox known for hit singles such as Babam Bam, Jaadugar, and Check It Out. "I want listeners to take entertainment and happiness from the track," he says. "It’s meant to be a joyful experience—something people can have fun with," adds Paradox who quickly rose to fame after appearing in the reality TV show, MTV Hustle.

"I gained so much recognition, and people started noticing me. The love from fans and support from fellow musicians who I looked up to was incredible. Even artists I admired began expressing interest in working with me, which was a surreal experience. It was a huge moment for me," Paradox reflects.

As for the future, Paradox is excited to continue pushing himself creatively. "I’ve evolved so much since I first started creating music," he says. "I’m staying experimental and releasing tracks I created a while ago. I’m also working on an EP, which I’m really excited about," he adds.

At his core, Paradox remains committed to personal expression and musical experimentation. "Music is a way for me to share what I’ve been through and connect with others. I’ll always stay experimental, always evolve, and keep pushing boundaries. It’s about creating something authentic and true to myself," he concludes.

With his unique blend of storytelling, experimentation, and evolving sound, Paradox continues to stand out as an artist to watch. His journey is far from over, and it’s clear that there’s much more to come.