Param Singh reveals, he is 'single': I am not dating anyone

Actor Param Singh recently made a comeback to television with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show recently went off-air owing to low TRPs. Talking to us, Param talks about his journey and how he has grown to ignore rumors and speculations about him in all aspects. Param Singh

Speaking about his personal life, Param says, "There have been so many rumours about me—who I’m dating, who I’m not—but I’ve genuinely learned to ignore all of it now." The 36-year-old actor mentions, “It used to affect me earlier, but now I’ve realized none of it matters. People will say what they want to say. I know my truth, and that’s enough.”

Being linked with your co-star is nothing new in the showbiz world, and Param has faced similar situations during his career span. From Sadda Haq (2013) opposite Harshita Gaur to shows like Ghulam (2017), Mariam Khan - Reporting Live (2018), Ishq Par Zor Nahi (2021), and others, Param reveals his current relationship status.

Param mentions that he has been single for some time now. "I'm single. It's been almost 3-4 years now. It's been a long time since I've dated anyone. I don't even know," he shares. When probed further, Param mentions that he is focusing on bringing about a change in his life, both professionally and personally. "I have always been critical of my work, my life. But with time, now the fear of judgment has gone, and I love that. I’ve reached a space where I know how to keep my peace. Let people think what they want—I’m focused on my journey.”