Param Sundari Leaked Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor win the internet; fans say ‘it looks INSANE’

Fresh onscreen pairs are always welcomed with open arms. So when it was announced that the very handsome Sidharth Malhotra and the drop-dead gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for the first time in Param Sundari, fans were beyond excited! According to buzz, the film backed by Maddock is a romantic comedy. In the first look, we were introduced to Sidharth as Punjabi munda Param and Janhvi as South beauty Sundari. Soon we witnessed their cute chemistry in behind the scene pictures and videos. Well, we have now got our hands on the much-awaited teaser! Param Sundari leaked teaser

The teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Param Sundari was attached to Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf, which arrived in theatres today. Much to the delight of fans, many members of the audience leaked the teaser on social media where we witnessed a glimpse of Sidharth and Janhvi’s magical jodi. They look amazing together and the vibe of the teaser has definitely won the internet over, leaving us wanting more. The clip begins with Sidharth flaunting his abs as he works out, moving on to Janhvi’s beautiful eyes. The highlights are their chemistry and the soulful background score.

So far, the teaser of Param Sundari has received love and only love. Reviewing the leaked clip, a social media user gushed, “Went to see #BhoolChukMaaf and got surprised with an exclusive sneak peek of #ParamSundari It looks INSANE. The visuals, the vibe, and SID-JANVI? Ughhhh can’t wait!!! #SidharthMalhotra #JanhviKapoor,” whereas another wrote, “This. Exactly this is Bollywood. Originality, conviction, unapologetic, And a fucking huge crowd is craving for this kind of artform. #ParamSundari.” Another tweet read, “What a start of this teaser by the song. #SidharthMalhotra and #JhanviKapoor are ready to revive the ROM-COM Genre. @MaddockFilms is a production house, so there will definitely be good content. I'm seated for this one on JULY 25. #ParamSundari,” whereas a fan stated, “Grand Comeback Of Rom Com Genre 🔥❤ #ParamSundari teaser is just so beautiful... Sid and Janhvi looking So Pretty Together ❤😭 Sachin Jigar Cooked 🔥 #SidharthMalhotra #JanhviKapoor.”

This surely looks exciting. We can’t wait to witness Sidharth and Janhvi’s love story in theatres when Param Sundari releases on July 25.