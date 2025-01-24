Menu Explore
Janhvi Kapoor leaves Sidharth Malhotra wanting more as she walks away in a leaked BTS video from Param Sundari; watch

ByMahima Pandey
Jan 24, 2025 05:43 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s unseen BTS clip from Param Sundari set gives us a good glimpse of their adorable chemistry

2025 is going to be an exciting year for movie-buffs with Bollywood introducing us to so many fresh onscreen pairings! One of these jodis is that of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. The two extremely good looking actors are all set to romance on the silver screen in Tushar Jalota’s upcoming romantic drama, titled Param Sundari. Their first look for the much-awaited film was enough to leave fans intrigued. While Janhvi will be seen as ‘South ki grace’ Sundari, Sidharth is joining her with all his ‘North ka swag’ as Punjabi munda Param. Well, we have now got our hands on a glimpse of their chemistry!

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra on set in Kerala
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra on set in Kerala

Earlier this month, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra flew to Kerala to begin shooting for their romantic film. Soon after, pictures of the two from the set went viral on social media. Much to the delight of fans, a behind the scenes video of Sidharth and Janhvi as Param and Sundari has now surfaced on the internet. In this clip, the actors can be seen shooting for a scene at the Athirappilly Water Falls, which is the largest waterfall in Kerala. They are sitting together before Janhvi gets up and walks away, smiling as she glances back at Sidharth who looks visibly smitten.

Sid-Janhvi BTS from Param Sundari sets at Athirappilly Water Falls in Kerala
byu/SmallAchiever inBollyBlindsNGossip

Sidharth is dressed in a black t-shirt and bright orange pants whereas Janhvi looks pretty in a red top paired with a blue long skirt. Paying tribute to her character’s southern roots, Janhvi has white flowers in her open hair. When it was first announced that Janhvi and Sidharth are coming together for a film, many trolls had slammed the casting decision, poking fun at their acting skills. However, after seeing this BTS video, our expectations from Janhvi and Sidharth’s pairing have definitely reached a whole new level. They look so cute together!

Are you excited to meet Janhvi and Sidharth in Param Sundari when the film releases on July 25?

