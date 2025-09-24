Mum-to-be Parineeti Chopra wishes Raghav Chadha on their 2nd wedding anniversary with the cheekiest photos

The two can be seen twinning in black — Parineeti has a comfy sweatshirt combo, while Raghav is dressed casual in beige pants and a tourist rite of passage, the 'I love Paris' shirt. Across the photos Parineeti can be seen covering the 'S' in 'Paris', essentially making it look like the shirt reads 'I love Pari'. Pari, incidentally, has been the actor's nickname both with her fans and the industry as well as at home. And Raghav too, can be seen having completely committed to the brief, standing with his arms out in a romantic gesture, as he sports his goofy orange-rimmed sunnies and the very in-vogue pornstache.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP politician Raghav Chadha had tied the knot back in September 2023, in an expansive ceremony. Today, September 24, marks their 2nd wedding anniversary. And to commemorate the same, Parineeti shared a few candid snaps of them from their Paris trip.

Not just this, Parineeti also penned a heartfelt note for Raghav in which she expressed how the foundation of her and Raghav's marriage is their deep friendship. Referring to him by her nickname for him, 'Ragai', she called him the love of her life and her 'paglu' friend. The caption read, "As a wife, it was my duty to fix the mistake 😎 Happy anniversary my Ragaii! 🥰 The love of my life, my pagluu friend, my calm and composed husband - can’t wait to do the rest of my life with you … 🧿💕".

Not too far back, on August 25, Parineeti and Raghav had made their quaint little pregnancy announcement. The announcement featured a white cake frosted with golden butter cream showing a pair of little feet and a '1 + 1 = 3'. The caption to it read, "Our little universe … on its way 🧿🐣💕 Blessed beyond measure 🥹🙏".