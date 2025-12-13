Paritosh Tripathi confirms iconic character TRP Mama for the new season of MasterChef

Actor-anchor Paritosh Tripathi has confirmed he is bringing back his much-loved character, TRP Mama, for the new season of the cooking reality show MasterChef India. Actor Paritosh Tripathi is back as Mamaji

​The comic artist shared his excitement about joining the show, stating, “Bahut badhiya lag raha mein pehli baar kar raha hoon MasterChef. Mama ji ka naya roop milega dekhne ko. Aur khana toh pakana pasand hi hain, acha pakata hoon... maza aa raha and kuch naya kar rahe, this is what life is: to constantly reinvent yourself and go with flow."

​Sources close to the show confirms that Tripathi will be seen alongside actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra to add a fun element to the show. "Fun episodes are being shot where comic Paritosh will be seen with actor Shilpa Shetty entertaining audiences for special episodes slated for next month, probably," the source revealed.

​Paritosh also expressed his anticipation for the shoot with Shilpa Shetty, saying in a video. "Excited hoon and joh aa rahi sath mein unke liye... mein kahi uchhal na jaaun. It's always great to work with her and this time again it will be memorable," suggesting he is excited to share screen with her once again.

​The new season is also set to feature a change in the judging panel, with Chef Kunal Kapur joining Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar, whereas the last season had filmmaker Farah Khan completing the panel.

​Speaking about his return to us, Chef Kapur said, "This season is going to be fun. What excites me most about this season is its theme, pushing our home cooks to honour their heritage while thinking boldly and creatively."

​The last season, which featured celebrities, was won by actor Gaurav Khanna. The competition saw popular names Nikki Tamboli and Tejasswi Prakash finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.



