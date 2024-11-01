Pashmina Roshan: Every memory made during Diwali is very close to me

Ask actor Pashmina Roshan what Diwali means for her family, and she says, “Diwali is our New Year, and we celebrate it with a lot of love and happiness.” She adds, “Each year, the Diwali plan that remains unchanged is the Ghar Ki Pooja that has to happen. We like to celebrate Diwali together. We have a family home in Khandala (Maharashtra), and we make it a point to go there in the Diwali season to enjoy quality time together.” Actor Pashmina Roshan

She adds, “One of our Diwali traditions is to change the clothes of all the murtis in our temple. This tradition adds a personal touch to our celebrations and is a family effort—it’s not just mine, but something we all do together.”

For Roshan, actor Hrithik Roshan's cousin, the best part of the festive season is the sense of togetherness it brings. “It’s a busy life. Everyone has a hectic schedule. But still being able to come together, make time for each other and celebrate is my favourite part of it,” she says.

Reflecting on her childhood, Roshan describes the essence of Diwali rather than specific memories. “I cannot point out one particular memory and say this is the most dear to me. It’s the feeling of Diwali and togetherness that I cherish the most. The sights and sounds of the festival—lights lit up in every corner, the excitement—create a sense of inherent happiness. As such, every memory during Diwali time is very close to me.”

When it comes to decorating her home for the festival, Pashmina leans towards a minimalistic approach. “At our house, the decorations are quite simple. We use yellow lights, adorn the space with marigold flowers (genda phool), and create little rangolis around the house and in the temple.

We spend hours trying to make it perfect and everyone has their own little corner that they do. It’s very simple but because we do it ourselves, it feels lavish. I consider myself a minimalist, but I make sure to do enough to keep our home bright, beautiful, and inviting.”

Pashmina further says she enjoys engaging in every aspect of the celebrations, from decorating to outfit planning. “I like to design it, find the fabric and then go to masterji and get it stitched. It’s all pre-planned. This year, I want to wear orange or pink saree with gajra.”

Ask her about industry Diwali parties and whether she looks forward to them, Roshan replies: “I really do look forward to them because I get a chance to meet my colleagues in a less stressful situation, in a more carefree environment. We’re not working, we’re enjoying. It’s a cool thing that we can come together and enjoy and celebrate and hold up our traditions.”

Any personal goal or project that she is excited to start this Diwali? Without revealing details, Roshan says, “As we embrace the new year, there’s a natural desire to start fresh. I, too, have a few resolutions in mind that I’m excited to pursue and have been working on,” adding, “For me, festivals and prayer are all about gratitude. It’s a time to appreciate the abundance around us. My prayers are focused on the health, happiness, and well-being of my loved ones—those who care for me. During these moments, I feel a deeper connection to what truly matters.”