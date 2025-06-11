Passenger announces India tour with three city stops: Here's everything to know

If there's one song that’s etched itself into the global heartbreak anthem hall of fame, it’s Let Her Go. Behind that voice is Michael Rosenberg, better known as Passenger, the singer from Brighton, UK, who’s finally set to serenade Indian audiences live for the very first time. Passenger announces India tour

Yes, you heard that right! Passenger is officially making his India debut as part of his Asia tour. With shows lined up in three major cities — Delhi-NCR on November 19 (DLF CyberHub), Mumbai on November 21 (Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla), and Bengaluru on November 22 (Phoenix Marketcity) — this visit marks a new chapter for the artist and his Indian listeners alike. Tickets go live on June 17, 2025, at 10 AM IST, and given Passenger’s cult following, they’re expected to sell out quickly.

About the singer

Originally a five-member band formed in 2003, Rosenberg continued using the name after the group disbanded in 2009. He moved to Australia before releasing his solo album Flight of the Crow. But everything changed with Let Her Go, a song that was written with the simplicity of an acoustic guitar. The track catapulted him into international stardom in 2012, eventually earning a Brit Awards nomination.