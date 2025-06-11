Search Search
Passenger announces India tour with three city stops: Here's everything to know

ByAadrika Sominder
Jun 11, 2025 11:41 AM IST

The British singer behind global hit Let Her Go is all set to perform in India for the first time this November; here's everything to know 

If there's one song that’s etched itself into the global heartbreak anthem hall of fame, it’s Let Her Go. Behind that voice is Michael Rosenberg, better known as Passenger, the singer from Brighton, UK, who’s finally set to serenade Indian audiences live for the very first time.

Passenger announces India tour
Passenger announces India tour

Yes, you heard that right! Passenger is officially making his India debut as part of his Asia tour. With shows lined up in three major cities — Delhi-NCR on November 19 (DLF CyberHub), Mumbai on November 21 (Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla), and Bengaluru on November 22 (Phoenix Marketcity) — this visit marks a new chapter for the artist and his Indian listeners alike. Tickets go live on June 17, 2025, at 10 AM IST, and given Passenger’s cult following, they’re expected to sell out quickly.

About the singer 

Originally a five-member band formed in 2003, Rosenberg continued using the name after the group disbanded in 2009. He moved to Australia before releasing his solo album Flight of the Crow. But everything changed with Let Her Go, a song that was written with the simplicity of an acoustic guitar. The track catapulted him into international stardom in 2012, eventually earning a Brit Awards nomination. 

News / HTCity / Cinema / Passenger announces India tour with three city stops: Here's everything to know
