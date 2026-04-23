Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Guneet Siingh reacts to getting mistakenly tagged in posts by Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara, Rakul

Actor Guneet Siingh has been a part of films like Bad Newz (2024), Laal Singh Chadha (2022) and Love Aaj Kal (2020), but on Sunday, social media insinuated that he was a part of another upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi. However, that isn’t the case and it was just all a comedy of errors. Guneet Siingh was tagged by the actors and production house in the first look of the film that was released mistakenly, and he put up a video on Instagram on Monday clearing the air.

Here is his video:

Guneet Siingh got mistakenly tagged in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Insta posts

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Talking to us, the actor recalls the incident to be quite entertaining. “I was travelling from Chandigarh to Dehradun for a shoot, and suddenly my Instagram started popping. But since the network was erratic on the way, I couldn’t check what it was about. By the time I reached the hotel, I was tagged in so many posts, including posts by Rakul ma’am, Ayushmann sir, Sara ma’am, T Series’ official account and others. I got so confused and I told my sister about it, who also laughed it out. I thought it was entertaining, so I thought let’s make content on it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Guneet even DMed the production house about the error, but got no reply and no removal of his tag too. He was still tagged in all the posts by the time of this article being published. “I have auditioned for a couple of films for T-Series, and one of them is still to be finalised. I put it out also that if they want to still tag me, they can rather just take me in their next film. They are on my wishlist anyway,” he quips. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Guneet even DMed the production house about the error, but got no reply and no removal of his tag too. He was still tagged in all the posts by the time of this article being published. “I have auditioned for a couple of films for T-Series, and one of them is still to be finalised. I put it out also that if they want to still tag me, they can rather just take me in their next film. They are on my wishlist anyway,” he quips. {{/usCountry}}

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While it was all a confusion, the people around him still believe that he is just being secretive about his involvement in the film. “People started congratulating me and they were like ‘you didn’t even tell us you were a part of the film’. When I told them it was false, many of them didn’t believe me and said ‘tu jhooth bol raha hai’. Going with the joke, I also started having fun and started replying with a thank you to whoever was reaching out to me on this,” he says, adding that he now hopes that it turns out a manifestation for him to work with the film’s team. “I have worked with Sara in Love Aaj Kal, and Ayushamnn sir is an alumnus from my college. The theatre society he started there, I was a part of it. I hope this gets manifested through this comedy of errors.”

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