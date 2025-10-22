Pavitra Punia announces engagement! Here’s everything we know about her US-based fiancé

Actor Pavitra Punia has officially said yes! The actor, who was most popularly seen in Bigg Boss 14 , shared dreamy pictures from her beachside proposal on Wednesday, confirming her engagement to a mystery man. Taking to Instagram, she announced the news by saying, “Locked in. Love made it official.. #pavitrapunia soon to be Mrs. ____ #NS.” In the romantic photos, Pavitra is seen beaming with joy as her partner goes down on one knee against a scenic ocean backdrop. However, she chose to keep his identity under wraps, leaving fans intrigued by the mystery man who has swept her off her feet.

‘Yes, I’ve found love again,’ says Pavitra Punia Speaking to HT City just days before Diwali, Pavitra shared her excitement. “Yes, I’ve found love again, and this year, Diwali is all the more special for me as I’ll be celebrating it with his family,” she said, adding, “I will be travelling abroad as he and his family are there. I’m a little sad that I won’t be celebrating Diwali with my family but also excited to be spending time with them.”

Opening up about her fiancé, Pavitra revealed that he is not from the entertainment industry. “He is a businessman from the USA, not at all an actor. A wonderful person, and kind. We’ve been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right,” she shared warmly.

Reflecting on this new beginning, the 39-year-old actor added, “I have never been away from home or my family on Diwali before. It’s going to feel strange not being around my parents and loved ones, decorating the house, doing the puja together. But at the same time, I’m really excited about this new phase of my life. It’s a big change, and I’m looking forward to it with an open heart.”

A fresh start after her split with Eijaz Khan Before finding love again, Pavitra was in a relationship with actor Eijaz Khan, whom she met on Bigg Boss 14. Their chemistry and bond made them one of the show’s most talked-about couples. However, the two parted ways in early 2024.

Speaking about the breakup to Pinkvilla, Pavitra had shared, “Our thoughts didn’t align. You try a lot, but after three years, you get to know that your thinking doesn’t match. It’s better to end it than stay in a complicated relationship.” Eijaz, too, had nothing but good wishes for her, saying, “I hope Pavitra finds the love and success she deserves. She will always be a part of my duas.”

Following their split, Pavitra chose to step away from public discussions about her personal life. And now, with her engagement announcement, it’s clear she’s ready to embrace love once again — this time, on her own terms.