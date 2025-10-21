Exclusive | Pavitra Punia finds love again, celebrates Diwali with his family

Love is in the air for actor Pavitra Punia. HT City has, exclusively learnt that tge actor had found love and will be celebrating the festival of lights with the guys family. Pavitra Punia

Confirming the news, Pavitra shares, “Yes, I’ve found love again, and this year, Diwali is all the more special for me as I’ll be celebrating it with his family.” The 39-year-old adds, “I will be travelling to abroad as he and his family are there. I am a little sad that I won’t be celebrating Diwali width my family but also excited to be spending time with them.”

Throwing light on who the guy is, Pavitra mentions that he is not an actor. “He is a businessman from USA, not at all an actor. A wonderful person, and kind. We’ve been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right,” she adds warmly.

The actor who was was last dating Eijaz Khan parted ways in September 2024 further adds, how she will be travelling travelling abroad this year to celebrate the festival of lights with her boyfriend’s family. “I have never been away from home or my family on Diwali before,” she says. “It’s going to feel strange not being around my parents and loved ones, decorating the house, doing the puja together. But at the same time, I’m really excited about this new phase of my life. It’s a big change, and I’m looking forward to it with an open heart.”