Play Dirty movie review: Shane Black’s return to action comedy gets undone by an underwhelming Mark Wahlberg
Shane Black's Play Dirty, starring Mark Wahlberg, is more stylish than most streaming genre fare, but never reaches the highs of the director’s earlier triumphs
Published on: Oct 3, 2025 3:16 PM IST
By Samarth Goyal
Director: Shane Black
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Toza Salazar, LaKeith Stanfield. and Yvonne Zima
Rating: ★★.5 stars
Filmmaker Shane Black has long been associated with reinventing the action-comedy, from Lethal Weapon and The Last Boy Scout to Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and The Nice Guys. His latest outing, Play Dirty, on Amazon Prime, marks his return to the genre — this time tackling Donald E. Westlake’s Parker novels. Mark Wahlberg steps into the role of the infamous career criminal, alongside LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, Claire Lovering, and Tony Shalhoub.
Interestingly, when the project was first mounted, Robert Downey Jr. was briefly attached, and it’s easy to imagine how Shane’s snappy dialogue might have clicked more naturally with him than with Mark. At its core, Play Dirty is a throwback heist comedy that mixes Shane’s trademark wit with big action beats. It occasionally lands the punches, but just as often stumbles under the weight of formula.
A robbery gone wrong sets the stage for the rest of the film. Parker (Mark Wahlberg) is betrayed by new recruit Zen (Rosa Salazar), who wipes out his crew and makes off with the loot. She later ropes him into a bigger scheme involving a priceless artifact, a corrupt dictator, and enough money to change nations. Parker assembles a fresh team — including LaKeirth Stanfield’s flamboyant Grofield and a pair of art thieves — leading to a series of double-crosses, mob entanglements, and an explosive New Year’s eve showdown.
The good
Shane still knows how to craft a manic blend of wisecracks and mayhem. The horse-track robbery that opens the film sets a chaotic, gleefully destructive tone. Rosa Salazar makes Zen more than just a sidekick — her fire and physicality give the film some much-needed urgency. LaKeith, meanwhile, is effortlessly magnetic, turning Grofield into a scene-stealer every time he appears. The supporting cast adds comedic energy, with Keegan and Claire’s bickering dynamic and Chai Hansen’s quirky flair injecting levity. A handful of set pieces — particularly the subway heist — deliver the sort of giddy, over-the-top spectacle that Black does best.
And unlike many streaming action comedies, this one has a distinct voice. Shane’s dialogue is still sharp, giving the film moments of wit that keep it from feeling entirely disposable.
The bad
With a runtime of almost 120 minutes, Play Dirty is overstuffed. The endless betrayals, double-crosses, and side plots dilute the central heist, making the film feel more convoluted than clever. The bigger issue, though, is Mark Wahlberg. He looks the part, but his Parker never feels dangerous or charismatic enough. Placed beside LaKeith’s easy brilliance, the imbalance is glaring. The Christmas backdrop and mob subplots feel recycled, while some action sequences are undone by flat visuals and distracting CGI from its Australia shoot.
Despite veterans like Philippe Rousselot behind the camera and Alan Silvestri on score, the film lacks polish. Too often it looks and feels like another assembly-line streaming actioner, despite Shane’s pedigree.
The verdict
Play Dirty is uneven — sometimes crackling with energy, sometimes dragging under its own weight. It’s more stylish than most streaming genre fare, but never reaches the highs of Shane's earlier triumphs. Mark doesn’t quite nail the sardonic edge the role demands, leaving you wondering how much sharper it might have been had Robert Downey Jr. stayed on. Still, thanks to Toza and LaKeith, the film has enough personality to keep you engaged, even if it never fully convinces you that Parker deserves another cinematic run.