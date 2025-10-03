Play Dirty movie review: Shane Black’s return to action comedy gets undone by an underwhelming Mark Wahlberg

Director: Shane Black Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Toza Salazar, LaKeith Stanfield. and Yvonne Zima Rating: ★★.5 stars Filmmaker Shane Black has long been associated with reinventing the action-comedy, from Lethal Weapon and The Last Boy Scout to Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and The Nice Guys. His latest outing, Play Dirty, on Amazon Prime, marks his return to the genre — this time tackling Donald E. Westlake’s Parker novels. Mark Wahlberg steps into the role of the infamous career criminal, alongside LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, Claire Lovering, and Tony Shalhoub. Mark Wahlberg in a still from Playing Dirty

Interestingly, when the project was first mounted, Robert Downey Jr. was briefly attached, and it’s easy to imagine how Shane’s snappy dialogue might have clicked more naturally with him than with Mark. At its core, Play Dirty is a throwback heist comedy that mixes Shane’s trademark wit with big action beats. It occasionally lands the punches, but just as often stumbles under the weight of formula.

A robbery gone wrong sets the stage for the rest of the film. Parker (Mark Wahlberg) is betrayed by new recruit Zen (Rosa Salazar), who wipes out his crew and makes off with the loot. She later ropes him into a bigger scheme involving a priceless artifact, a corrupt dictator, and enough money to change nations. Parker assembles a fresh team — including LaKeirth Stanfield’s flamboyant Grofield and a pair of art thieves — leading to a series of double-crosses, mob entanglements, and an explosive New Year’s eve showdown.