PM Modi turns 75: SRK, Aamir, Alia send video wishes as Shankar Mahadevan drops song, Unni Mukundan biopic announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Tuesday saw the Indian film industry come together in celebration, with stars sharing heartfelt wishes, music releases and even a biopic announcement. Several film celebrities wished Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday In a video message shared via ANI, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan said, “Today, on the occasion of PM Modi's 75th birthday, I extend my best wishes to him. Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring. Your discipline, hard work and dedication towards the country can be seen in this journey. Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us. I pray that you always stay healthy and happy.”

Aamir Khan too extended his greetings through a video, saying, “Humaare desh ke vikas ke liye aapne jo yogdan diye hain, voh hamesha yaad kiye jaayenge. Yeh bhi prarthana hai ki upar wala aapko hamesha shakti de (The contributions you have made towards the development of our country will always be remembered. I also pray that the Almighty always gives you strength).”

Alia Bhatt too shared a heartfelt message in a video. “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us towards even more progress,” she said.

Alongside these messages, music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan unveiled a new track titled Vandaniya Hai Desh Mera. Sharing the song on X, he wrote, “Happiest birthday to our dearest Hon. PM! Thank you for the leadership and inspiration. This is a song dedicated to you and our great nation.”

The day also brought news of Maa Vande, a biopic tracing Modi’s life journey, produced by Veer Reddy M and starring Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan as the Prime Minister. The film will chronicle his rise from childhood to national leadership, while also highlighting his bond with his mother, Heeraben Modi.

Other industry heavyweights also joined in on social media. Ajay Devgn wrote, “Sir, your leadership has ignited hope and pride in every Indian. On your special day, we pray for your long life, good health and everlasting inspiration for the nation. Happy Birthday, Modiji 🙏🏻 #JaiHind.”

Superstar Rajinikanth posted, “To the most respected, honourable, and my dear Prime Minister @narendramodi Narendra Modi ji, heartfelt wishes on your birthday. Wishing you long life, good health, peace of mind, and everlasting strength to lead our beloved nation. Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan said, “Warmest birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Thiru Narendra Modi avargal. Wishing him good health and strength in service of the people of India.”